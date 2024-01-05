ICC Awards 2023: Nat Sciver-Brunt and Joe Root among England players shortlisted for annual accolades

England's Nat Sciver-Brunt has been nominated for the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year Award and for the Women's Cricketer of the Year with Joe Root shortlisted for Men's Test Cricketer of the Year.

Sciver-Brunt landed two nominations after she played a vital role in England's 2-1 series victory in the ODI leg of the Women's Ashes, where the all-rounder smashed two centuries and took three wickets along with being named Player of the Series.

Fellow England international Lauren Bell, who picked up three wickets from four appearances during the Women's T20 World Cup in February and impressed during the Ashes as well, is named in the Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year list and team-mate Sophie Ecclestone is recognised on the Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year shortlist.

Performances between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2023 were taken into account, during which period Root, who won the men's Test award in 2021, scored 787 runs and took eight wickets in eight matches with a highest score of 153no against New Zealand.

Australia's Usman Khawaja and Travis Head are among the other nominees after impressing during the World Test Championship and The Ashes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nat Sciver-Brunt hit England's fastest century in women's ODI cricket, from just 66 balls, as she hammered Sri Lanka's bowlers in Leicester.

India's star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, meanwhile, is in the running for the Men's Test Cricketer of the Year for the third time, having won in 2016 and been nominated in 2021.

Australia's Phoebe Litchfield, who recently made a stunning 119 against India, is also named on the Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year shortlist alongside Bangladesh's teenage pacer Marufa Akter and Scotland's Darcey Carter.

Ecclestone, the top-ranked women's T20I bowler, led the way at the Women's T20 World Cup with 11 wickets and is shortlisted with Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu, West Indies' Hayley Matthews, and Australia's Ellyse Perry.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sophie Ecclestone gets her 100th T20 wicket for England, dismissing Ashleigh Gardner with a caught and bowled.

The Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for Women's Cricketer of the Year recognised Athapaththu and Sciver-Brunt alongside Australian pair Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner.

India's Virat Kohli was named on the shortlists for the Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year, alongside his team-mates Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami, and the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Men's Cricketer of the Year.

Emerging Men's Cricketer of the Year

Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand)

Yashasvi Jaiswal (India)

Gerald Coetzee (South Africa)

Dilshan Madushanka (Sri Lanka)

Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year

Phoebe Litchfield (Australia)

Marufa Akter (Bangladesh)

Lauren Bell (England)

Darcey Carter (Scotland)

Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year

Suryakumar Yadav (India)

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)

Alpesh Ramjani (Uganda)

Mark Chapman (New Zealand)

Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year

Hayley Matthews (West Indies)

Ellyse Perry (Australia)

Sophie Ecclestone (England)

Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka)

Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year

Shubman Gill (India)

Mohammed Shami (India)

Virat Kohli (India)

Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand)

Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year

Ashleigh Gardner (Australia)

Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka)

Nat Sciver-Brunt (England)

Amelia Kerr (Australia)

Men's Test Cricketer of the Year

Ravichandran Ashwin (New Zealand)

Travis Head (Australia)

Usman Khawaja (Australia)

Joe Root (England)

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for Women's Cricketer of the Year

Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka)

Ashleigh Gardner (Australia)

Beth Mooney (Australia)

Nat Sciver-Brunt (England)

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Men's Cricketer of the Year