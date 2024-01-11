Colin Graves consortium's offer still needs green light from club members at an extraordinary general meeting; Graves was Yorkshire chairman in 2012-2015, part of the period where the club were fined £400,000 for failing to address systemic use of racist or discriminatory language

Colin Graves: Former Yorkshire chairman apologises to those who experienced racism at club as return moves closer

Sky Sports reporter James Cole explains how Yorkshire will avoid administration as Colin Graves gets set to make a controversial return to the club

Colin Graves was Yorkshire's "only viable option", according to the England and Wales Cricket Board, after the county agreed to a proposal from a consortium led by the controversial former chairman.

The governing body made the claim on the day Graves apologised "personally and unreservedly" to those who experienced racism at Yorkshire.

The financially-stricken club are in desperate need of cash to ward off the threat of administration and say that due to inflation, interest rates and fears of reputational damage, all other avenues were "exhausted".

They say they have now entered into a period of exclusivity with Graves after speaking to more than 350 potential investors, reportedly including former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.

Graves' offer still needs the green light from club members at an extraordinary general meeting that is to be held on February 2 but a return as chairman, a role he previously held between 2012 and 2015, is now closer.

Graves has committed to advancing an unsecured loan of £1m to the club, with the aim to find a further £4m of investment over a five-month period.

Graves initial spell as chairman covered part of the period where Yorkshire were fined £400,000 for failing to address the systemic use of racist or discriminatory language, although the 75-year-old says he did not witness any racism while he was in charge.

The ECB criticised Graves in 2023 after he described incidents of racism at Yorkshire as "banter" and he released a statement on Thursday saying he "profoundly regrets" that choice of words among a wider apology.

Graves apologises to racism victims

He said in a statement: "I apologise personally and unreservedly to anyone who experienced any form of racism at Yorkshire County Cricket Club. Discrimination or abuse based on race, ethnicity or any other protected characteristic is not and never will be acceptable.

"I profoundly regret some of the language I used when asked about the events that took place when I was chairman, at a time when I was no longer at the club. I understand and sympathise with those who regarded my comments as dismissive or uncaring.

Image: Colin Graves appears likely to return as Yorkshire chairman

"I am determined to do whatever is required to ensure Yorkshire County Cricket Club continues to reflect the communities it represents. The club cannot and will not succeed unless it is united in its commitment to meet the highest professional standards, on and off the field.

"I want to make it clear that we accept the findings of the report carried out by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) and its recommendations. If I am confirmed as chairman, the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion work that has been carried out over the last two years will continue.

"I hope that new and older members, former players, commercial sponsors and broadcasters will work with us to ensure that everyone connected with Yorkshire cricket is proud to be associated with the club.

"I hope that members will vote in favour of this deal when it is put to them. Yorkshire CCC is one of the most illustrious sporting institutions in the country and one of the most successful clubs in world cricket.

"I believe its best days still lie ahead, but success on the field cannot be achieved without financial stability off the pitch. There are huge challenges ahead in order to achieve this. But if the offer is accepted by members, I will lead a management team which will oversee an immediate injection of capital into the club.

"It is our intention to get Yorkshire back to winning ways; grow the women's game; and inspire a new generation of children and young adults to watch and play cricket. Yorkshire must be a club that is open and welcoming to everyone who shares a passion for the game, from every part of society."

The ECB said: "Considerable work has been carried out at Yorkshire - and across cricket more widely - in recent years to tackle discrimination and make the game more inclusive, and it is vital this continues."

Yorkshire CEO Vaughan: Without this funding, the club might not be here

Yorkshire CEO Stephen Vaughan, speaking to Sky Sports News:

"Our EDI (equality, diversity and inclusion) policies are now leading the way so it would be disingenuous and incorrect to suggest that isn't where Yorkshire cricket is now.

"If anybody knows Yorkshire cricket now, they know no one is doing more about EDI. We have a diverse staff, a diverse community and we do a lot of work.

"I understand people might have a perception that things have gone backwards but I would counter that and say without the ability to get funds into Yorkshire, there is a chance there is no Yorkshire cricket. The financial situation is dire.

"Without this funding, a lot of the fantastic work around EDI wouldn't be able to carry on. With it, it will continue at an accelerated pace.

"I appreciate the really difficult situation this may put a few people in but I would suggest all of the assurances we are getting from Colin and the team coming in, and from the ECB in terms of governance, should give confidence that if this deal is ratified - and no deal is done yet - that this is the right thing for Yorkshire cricket despite polar opposite views.

"Our biggest responsibility is to our creditors and our members. I do have genuine sympathy for people's thoughts, however if you look at it with both eyes open for the greater good of Yorkshire and English cricket, I don't think it is a financial vs moral conversation. It's a conversation about how to keep Yorkshire cricket in good health going forward.

"We have got reassurances from Colin that his board will be diverse and very inclusive. I understand people's views but the proof will be in the pudding and people have to give it a chance. This is a good day for Yorkshire cricket as without this day there is potentially not going to be a Yorkshire cricket."

Downing Street: Vital Yorkshire CCC continues to make culture change

A Downing Street spokeswoman said when asked whether Prime Minister Rishi Sunak thinks it is right that Graves returns to the club: "It is right that the individual concerned has apologised for his previous comments, which were rightly condemned at the time.

"The Government is clear that cricket must be open to everyone, and the Government has also consistently called for action to address the culture at Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

"We're clear that it's vital that Yorkshire County Cricket Club continues to make the culture change that is needed."

Image: The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket's recommendations include overhauling the women's pay structure and reviving Black cricket

Culture, Media and Sport select committee chair Dame Caroline Dinenage said in a statement: "The disgraceful treatment of Azeem Rafiq by Yorkshire CCC was the tip of the iceberg, with racism, classism, sexism and misogyny found to be entrenched across the sport.

"The publication of the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket's report last year offered a turning point for English cricket, which the ECB appears to be taking.

"The return of Colin Graves to Yorkshire and to English cricket risks undermining what progress has been made so far.

"If the club is serious about rebuilding its reputation as well as its finances, then there needs to be a commitment from Mr Graves and the club to fully respecting the findings of the ICEC and taking action on them.

"The Culture, Media and Sport Committee will be watching closely as this deal progresses, so that the terrible past of Yorkshire CCC does not repeat itself."

Alex Sobel, Labour MP for Leeds North West, said: "I am very concerned that we would lose the progress we have made under a return by Mr Graves and would need not just a statement recanting his views but full commitment to create a club for the whole community."

Azeem Rafiq feels Graves' expected return as Yorkshire chairman shows cricket is "not safe" for minority ethnic cricketers and says the Headingley club "means absolutely nothing to me anymore".

Former Yorkshire all-rounder Rafiq gave harrowing testimony in front of MPs in late 2021, detailing the abuse he received at the club across two spells between 2008 and 2018, and told Sky Sports News Graves' potential comeback shows cricket has not changed.

Rafiq said: "There is a sense of sadness, a bit of anger. The message it clearly sends out is cricket is not a place that is safe for people like me: people from South Asian communities or people of colour.

"Cricket has made that loud and clear with this appointment. The fact is cricket does not care it has proven to be institutionally racist [in a report conducted by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket]. The powers that be, quite frankly, are telling us to leave the game.

"They are telling us, 'we might say we are sorry but we are not, we might say that we want you but we don't, so take the hint and leave'. That is what cricket is telling people from South Asian culture.

"It [Yorkshire] is not my club anymore. I held my county cap with a lot of pride and that cap means nothing to me anymore. The club means absolutely nothing to me anymore."