England will not be underprepared for India Test series, says batter Ben Duckett

England batter Ben Duckett says his side will not be underprepared in their Test series against India despite planning to arrive just three days before the opening game.

Duckett and his team-mates are currently in a training camp in Abu Dhabi, with the first of five Tests to take place in Hyderabad from Thursday January 25.

Former England bowler Steve Harmison feels such a short acclimatisation time in India is not enough as the tourists look to become the first side since themselves in 2012 to win a Test series in the country.

But Duckett told the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast: "There's training every day and we're hitting thousands of balls, with the bowlers bowling to us.

"There probably is loads of spinners (to train with) in India but none of them are (Ravindra) Jadeja, Axar Patel and (Ravichandran) Ashwin.

"You might face a 15-year-old off-spinner in the nets but that's not really going to equip you for the first Test match.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Duckett tells the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast how his batting has developed since his first tour of the subcontinent in 2016

"We've got quite a big squad and there will be hours of training every day. In India you are pretty hotel-bound, the luxury of being in Abu Dhabi is you can get out and about for an extra 10 days.

"India can be a really tough place to tour, everyone knows that.

"The mental side of the game is just as important and I don't think there's too many complaints from that squad who are having 10 days in Abu Dhabi rather than 10 days stuck in a hotel."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nasser Hussain looks at what to expect when England come up against India later this month

Ashwin, Jadeja and Axar are three of the four spinners India have named in their squad for the first two Tests - Kuldeep Yadav is the other - but Duckett says England will also be challenged by the hosts' pace-bowling unit.

Duckett added: "I think the preparation in Abu Dhabi will be focused around facing the new ball spin.

"People talk about how good India's spin bowling is but at the top of the order against the seam attack it's going to be tough no matter how flat the pitches are."

Follow England's five-Test series across Sky Sports' digital platforms with live blogs and reports.

England Test squad for India series Ben Stokes (captain), Ollie Pope (vice-captain), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood

India vs England fixtures