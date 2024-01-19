Rehan Ahmed's brother Farhan ready for U19 World Cup, dreaming of playing with brothers for full England team

Not since the Graces back in 1880 have three brothers played together in the same England cricket team - but that is the goal for Ahmed siblings Rehan, Raheem and Farhan.

Middle brother Rehan, 19, already has 14 England caps across the formats, a tally the leg-spinning all-rounder should add to over the coming weeks during the five-Test tour of India.

Oldest brother Raheem, 20 - viewed by the family as the most talented of the offspring - is a left-arm seamer who has turned out regularly for Nottinghamshire's second string.

And youngest brother Farhan, the baby of the group at just 15 and also contracted to Nottinghamshire, is hopeful of showcasing his off-spinning skills this month and next as part of the England U19 World Cup squad in South Africa.

Image: Rehan Ahmed has played for the full England side in all three formats since impressing at the 2022 U19 World Cup

The Ahmed boys have played in the same side on the club scene for Cavaliers and Carrington CC, even sharing all 10 wickets in one game, and the dream is to replicate that at the highest level.

If they do, their father might be the person to thank.

"It started with our dad. He said if we were all going to play in the same team one day then we all had to be different," Farhan told Sky Sports when asked why he had chosen to take up off-spin.

"If that team ended up being England it would really top it off.

"I always thought Rehan would get success quickly because of how he trains. It was only a matter of time. Raheem is probably the most talented out of all of us. Like Rehan, he has great work ethic."

'Rehan is a role model for me'

Rehan played at the 2022 U19 World Cup, taking 12 wickets as England made the final before losing to India in the Caribbean.

He has since become the senior team's youngest player in all three forms, making his Test, one-day international and T20 international debuts at the age of 18 and marking his bow in the longest format with a five-wicket haul against Pakistan in December 2022.

England Under-19 World Cup squad Ben McKinney (Durham - captain), Luc Benkenstein (Essex - vice captain), Farhan Ahmed (Nottinghamshire), Tazeem Ali (Warwickshire), Charlie Allison (Essex), Charlie Barnard (Lancashire), Jack Carney (Lancashire), Jaydn Denly (Kent), Eddie Jack (Hampshire), Dominic Kelly (Hampshire), Sebastian Morgan (Middlesex), Haydon Mustard (Durham), Hamza Shaikh (Warwickshire), Noah Thain (Essex), Theo Wylie (Warwickshire)

So, what advice has Rehan given little brother Farhan ahead of this year's U19 World Cup?

"He said keep it simple, enjoy it, and develop as much as you can out here," said Farhan, ahead of England's opening game against Scotland on Saturday (8am first ball on Sky Sports Mix).

"It would be nice to get 13 wickets [just so I can beat Rehan's tally from a couple of years ago] so we will see how it goes.

Image: Farhan views Rehan (pictured) as a role model and is not surprised at his brother's rise to stardom

"Rehan is a role model for me, someone who is already up there, someone I have a chance to follow and be like. I reckon I am similar to him - but I try to keep a bit calmer!"

Asked how he approaches bowling off-spin, Farhan said: "My mindset is, 'how can I take wickets?' 'How can I get in the batsman's head and make him play different shots?'

"I have a couple of variations. I have been working on the carrom ball [a delivery bowled using the thumb and middle finger]. I've got the side-spinner, the under-cutter, the off-spinner, the arm ball."

'Hopefully I can get some tips off Lyon'

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon, who recently passed 500 Test wickets, is one of Farhan's idols and a man he hopes to meet on the county circuit this season with Lyon having joined Lancashire as an overseas player for the whole of 2024.

Image: Farhan hopes his bowling action can replicate that of Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon

"Lyon is someone I have tried to base my action on because he is so successful and another role model to me. I really want it to be similar to his," added the teenager.

"When Lancashire come to Trent Bridge [in the County Championship] hopefully I can be there, we can chat and I get some tips off him.

"I am not really sure how far off the first team I am at Notts. I trained with them a couple of times last year and this year I have my GCSEs so after that hopefully I get my chance."

As Farhan mentions his impending exams - he plans to study during the U19 World Cup so as to not get behind on his education - it is a reminder of just how young he is.

And with Raheem the most senior of the Ahmed boys at only 20, there is plenty of time for them to follow in the footsteps W.G, E.M. and Fred Grace some 144 years ago.

