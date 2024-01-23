The Hundred to return with Oval double-header as Oval Invincibles play Birmingham Phoenix on July 23
A record 580,000 fans were in venues across The Hundred in 2023, including over 300,000 in the women's competition; The Hundred returns in 2024 on July 23 - the first of 34 matchdays across 26 days of compelling sport at the height of summer; Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket
Tuesday 23 January 2024 10:52, UK
Watch the best of the action from the men's 2023 Hundred final as Oval Invincibles beat Manchester Originals by 14 runs at Lord's
The Hundred will return on Tuesday July 23 at The Kia Oval, live on Sky Sports, as a men's and women's double-header sees the Oval Invincibles play Birmingham Phoenix.
The final of 2024's The Hundred will be played at Lord's on Sunday August 18, while The Hundred Eliminator, where second and third-placed teams compete for a place in The Hundred Final, is confirmed for Saturday August 17 at The Oval.
The clashes between the Oval Invincibles and Birmingham Phoenix will make up the competition's first double-header, and the first of 34 matchdays across 26 days of compelling sport at the height of summer.
A record 580,000 fans were in venues across The Hundred in 2023, including over 300,000 in the women's competition. The Hundred's blend of high-quality sport and entertainment saw 41 per cent of all tickets sold to families, 23 per cent to juniors and 30 per cent to women.
Highlights from the women's 2023 Hundred final at Lord's as Southern Brave beat Northern Superchargers by 34 runs in captain Anya Shrubsole's final game
Last year's men's champions Oval Invincibles will start their campaign on day one of the competition, in the second game of the day, while women's champions Southern Brave get going on matchday two in front of their home supporters at Utilita Bowl.
Southern Brave and England Women's batter Danni Wyatt, who helped Southern Brave lift the trophy last season, said: "I can't wait for The Hundred. It's such a fun competition to play in, and the crowds are getting better and better. You can really feel the difference at The Hundred in terms of the number of young people and families in the crowd.
"It's done so much for the women's game and the lift in both the profile and the standard of women's cricket has been amazing. We were so happy to get over the line and win The Hundred last year and we really want to do it again in year four of the competition."
Oval Invincibles and England Men's all-rounder Sam Curran, who was also a champion in 2023, said: "I think the third year of The Hundred was a huge step forward for the competition. As players, it's really good to play in. We know the standard is top quality but with every year we play it the format itself becomes part of the event.
"We saw so many close finishes last year in the men's competition and close contests are so good for bringing fans in. We'd love to be back at Lord's in August to try and defend our trophy but we're also looking forward to getting back out in front of our fans at The Kia Oval."
The Hundred Draft will be back across both the men's and the women's competitions ahead of the 2024 summer as the 16 teams - including Andrew Flintoff's Northern Superchargers men's team - prepare their bids for The Hundred title.
For the first time, selection in the women's competition will now take place exclusively through retention, The Hundred Draft and the Vitality Wildcard Draft. Salaries in the women's competition have increased by £100,000 per team, with the top salary bracket now at £50,000.
The Hundred 2024 full fixture list (all games men's and women's double-headers)
Tuesday July 23: Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix, The Kia Oval. Women's 2.45pm, Men's 6.30pm
Wednesday July 24: Southern Brave v London Spirit, Utilita Bowl. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm
Thursday July 25: Manchester Originals v Welsh Fire, Emirates Old Trafford. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm
Friday July 26: Northern Superchargers v Trent Rockets, Headingley. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.35pm
Saturday July 27: London Spirt v Birmingham Phoenix, Lord's. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.35pm
Sunday July 28: Welsh Fire v Oval Invincibles, Sophia Gardens. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.35pm
Monday July 29: Manchester Originals v Trent Rockets, Emirates Old Trafford. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.35pm
Tuesday July 30: Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave, Headingley. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.35pm
Wednesday July 31: Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Bridge. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm
Thursday August 1: London Spirit v Welsh Fire, Lord's. Women's 11.30am, Men's 3pm
Thursday August 1: Southern Brave v Manchester Originals, Utilita Bowl. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm
Friday August 2: Oval Invincibles v Northern Superchargers, The Kia Oval. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm
Saturday August 3: Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave, Edgbaston. Women's 11am, Men's 2.30pm
Saturday August 3: Trent Rockets v Welsh Fire, Trent Bridge. Women's 2.30pm, Men's 6pm
Sunday August 4: London Spirit v Oval Invincibles, Lord's. Women's 11am, Men's 2.30pm
Sunday August 4: Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals, Headingley. Women's 2.30pm, Men's 6pm
Monday August 5: Welsh Fire v Southern Brave, Sophia Gardens. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm
Tuesday August 6: Manchester Originals v Oval Invincibles, Emirates Old Trafford. Women's 11.30am, Men's 3pm
Tuesday August 6: Birmingham Phoenix v Northern Superchargers, Edgbaston. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm
Wednesday August 7: Trent Rockets v London Spirit, Trent Bridge. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm
Thursday August 8: Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers, Sophia Gardens. Women's 11.30am, Men's 3pm
Thursday August 8: Oval Invincibles v Southern Brave, The Kia Oval. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm
Friday August 9: London Spirit v Manchester Originals, Lord's. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm
Saturday August 10: Southern Brave v Trent Rockets, Utilita Bowl. Women's 11am, Men's 2.30pm
Saturday August 10: Welsh Fire v Birmingham Phoenix, Sophia Gardens. Women's 2.30pm, Men's 6pm
Sunday August 11: Oval Invincibles v London Spirit, The Kia Oval. Women's 11am, Men's 2.30pm
Sunday August 11: Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers, Emirates Old Trafford. Women's 2.30pm, Men's 6pm
Monday August 12: Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets, Edgbaston. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm
Tuesday August 13: Northern Superchargers v London Spirit, Headingley. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm
Wednesday August 14: Southern Brave v Welsh Fire, Utilita Bowl. Women's 11.30am, Men's 3pm
Wednesday August 14: Trent Rockets v Oval Invincibles, Trent Bridge. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm
Thursday August 15: Birmingham Phoenix v Manchester Originals, Edgbaston. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm
Saturday August 17: Eliminator, The Kia Oval. Women's 2.15pm, Men's 6pm
Sunday August 18: Final, Lord's. Women's 2.15pm, Men's 6pm