The Hundred to return with Oval double-header as Oval Invincibles play Birmingham Phoenix on July 23

The Hundred will return on Tuesday July 23 at The Kia Oval, live on Sky Sports, as a men's and women's double-header sees the Oval Invincibles play Birmingham Phoenix.

The final of 2024's The Hundred will be played at Lord's on Sunday August 18, while The Hundred Eliminator, where second and third-placed teams compete for a place in The Hundred Final, is confirmed for Saturday August 17 at The Oval.

The clashes between the Oval Invincibles and Birmingham Phoenix will make up the competition's first double-header, and the first of 34 matchdays across 26 days of compelling sport at the height of summer.

A record 580,000 fans were in venues across The Hundred in 2023, including over 300,000 in the women's competition. The Hundred's blend of high-quality sport and entertainment saw 41 per cent of all tickets sold to families, 23 per cent to juniors and 30 per cent to women.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the women's 2023 Hundred final at Lord's as Southern Brave beat Northern Superchargers by 34 runs in captain Anya Shrubsole's final game

Last year's men's champions Oval Invincibles will start their campaign on day one of the competition, in the second game of the day, while women's champions Southern Brave get going on matchday two in front of their home supporters at Utilita Bowl.

Southern Brave and England Women's batter Danni Wyatt, who helped Southern Brave lift the trophy last season, said: "I can't wait for The Hundred. It's such a fun competition to play in, and the crowds are getting better and better. You can really feel the difference at The Hundred in terms of the number of young people and families in the crowd.

"It's done so much for the women's game and the lift in both the profile and the standard of women's cricket has been amazing. We were so happy to get over the line and win The Hundred last year and we really want to do it again in year four of the competition."

Oval Invincibles and England Men's all-rounder Sam Curran, who was also a champion in 2023, said: "I think the third year of The Hundred was a huge step forward for the competition. As players, it's really good to play in. We know the standard is top quality but with every year we play it the format itself becomes part of the event.

Image: Southern Brave women and Oval Invincibles men were crowned The Hundred champions in 2023

"We saw so many close finishes last year in the men's competition and close contests are so good for bringing fans in. We'd love to be back at Lord's in August to try and defend our trophy but we're also looking forward to getting back out in front of our fans at The Kia Oval."

The Hundred Draft will be back across both the men's and the women's competitions ahead of the 2024 summer as the 16 teams - including Andrew Flintoff's Northern Superchargers men's team - prepare their bids for The Hundred title.

For the first time, selection in the women's competition will now take place exclusively through retention, The Hundred Draft and the Vitality Wildcard Draft. Salaries in the women's competition have increased by £100,000 per team, with the top salary bracket now at £50,000.

The Hundred 2024 full fixture list (all games men's and women's double-headers)