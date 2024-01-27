Heather Knight: England captain withdraws from 2024 Women's Premier League to focus on New Zealand tour

Heather Knight has announced she is withdrawing from this year’s Women’s Premier League to focus on England’s tour of New Zealand.

The England captain had been due to represent Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second edition of the T20 franchise tournament in India, which gets under way on February 23.

However, Knight confirmed in a statement posted on X that she will no longer be participating in the WPL, with her focus instead being on the national team's eight-match tour of New Zealand in March.

"Sad to announce I'm withdrawing from the @wplt20 this year, but it's the right thing for me to be available for the whole England tour of NZ.

"All the best @RCBTweets and @mandhana_smriti for the coming season."

Knight played eight matches for RCB in the inaugural edition of the WPL in 2023, scoring 135 runs and taking four wickets.

Her decision to withdraw from the 2024 tournament follows fellow England player Lauren Bell pulling out of playing for UP Warriorz again for the same reason.

"I am gutted to be missing this year's WPL with the @upwarriorz," Bell posted on Instagram on Friday.

"My priority at this time is my preparation for @englandcricket tour of NZ & so unfortunately I've had to withdraw from the competition. I'll be supporting the girls from afar."

Of the other England internationals due to take part in the WPL, Danni Wyatt and Kate Cross are both set to make their debuts after being signed by the Warriorz and RCB respectively.

Nat Sciver-Brunt and Issy Wong have both been retained by defending champions Mumbai Indians, with Sophie Ecclestone retained by RCB and Alice Capsey retained by Delhi Capitals. England Women head coach Jon Lewis is also overseeing the Warriorz.

England's tour of New Zealand begins on March 19 with a five-match T20I series followed by a three-match ODI series.