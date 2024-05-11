James Anderson to retire from international cricket after England's Test opener against West Indies at Lord's

James Anderson has announced he will retire from international cricket after England's opening Test of the summer against West Indies at Lord's.

Anderson became the first seamer and just the third bowler in history to reach 700 Test wickets, after spinners Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan, in his most recent outing against India in Dharamsala in March.

The 41-year-old signed a new one-year central contract last October but recently held talks with head coach Brendon McCullum over his future, with Anderson now confirming he will call time on his lengthy Test career when England face West Indies at Lord's from July 10-14.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Anderson said: "Just a note to say that the first Test of the summer at Lord's will be my last Test.

"It's been an incredible 20 years representing my country, playing the game I've loved since I was a kid. I'm going to miss walking out for England so much. But I know the time is right to step aside and let others realise their dreams just like I got to, because there is no greater feeling.

"I couldn't have done it without the love and support of Daniella, Lola, Ruby and my parents. A huge thank you to them. Also, thank you to the players and coaches who have made this the best job in the world.

"I'm excited for the new challenges that lie ahead, as well as filling my days with even more golf. Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years, it's always meant a lot, even if my face often doesn't show it. See you at the Test."

Anderson calls time on historic career

Anderson made his international debut in December 2002 and his Test bow in May 2003, with his 187 Test appearances another England record and only beaten by Sachin Tendulkar's 200 for India.

He played in 194 ODIs and 19 T20s before his international white-ball career ended in 2015 - the same year he overtook Sir Ian Botham's 383 dismissals to become England's record Test wicket-taker, then in 2018 overhauled Glenn McGrath's total of 563 Test wickets to become the most prolific fast bowler of all time.

Anderson's longevity saw him continue to regularly feature in England's Test side, with the Lancashire seamer electing against joining long-time new-ball partner Stuart Broad in retiring at the end of last summer's thrilling Ashes series.

He played in four of England's five Tests in the 4-1 defeat in India earlier this year - the first series loss under McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, with Anderson only taking 15 wickets in his last eight Tests at an average of 50.8 over the past 12 months.

Anderson, who needs just nine more wickets to leap above Warne's 708 dismissals and move up to second behind Muralitharan (800) on the all-time list, said after that series defeat to his Tailenders podcast he was "definitely in the best shape" and was hopeful of pushing to feature again this summer.

McCullum reportedly spoke with Anderson over a round of golf, with the head coach now looking to the future and modifying his side's seam attack as they prepare for the 2025-26 Ashes.

More to follow...

When are England in action this summer?

England have four T20 matches at home against Pakistan, starting at Headingley on May 22 before continuing to Edgbaston (May 25), Cardiff (May 28) and The Oval (May 30), with the series serving as preparation for the T20 World Cup the following month.

Their title defence begins against Scotland in Barbados on June 4, ahead of playing Australia at the same venue on June 8. They then face Oman in Antigua on June 13 and Namibia in the same place two days later, with the top two from the group then progressing to the Super 8s and the tournament running until June 29.

The Test summer begins with a three-match series against the West Indies, with Anderson's farewell at Lord's (July 10-14) followed by further matches at Trent Bridge (July 18-22) and Edgbaston (July 26-30), with three more Tests against Sri Lanka in August and September. Watch every England match throughout this summer live on Sky Sports.

