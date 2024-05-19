England vs Pakistan: Danni Wyatt's superb 87 leads hosts to T20I series whitewash

England’s Danni Wyatt smashed a scintillating 87 off 48 balls to help England secure a comprehensive 34-run victory over Pakistan and complete a 3-0 whitewash in the final T20I at Headingley in Leeds.

The England opener, who made scores of one and six in the first and second T20I respectively, cut, drove and swept the Pakistan bowlers making the tourists pay for dropping her three times during her outing before the hosts were all out for 176.

Pakistan’s bowlers did ignite a spirited fightback though after dismissing both Knight (12) and Capsey (1) in the 15th over, but England scored 107 runs in the final 10 overs, losing three wickets - Sophie Ecclestone (two), Sarah Glenn (one) and Lauren Filer (two) - in the 20th over.

The hosts made a bright start in the run chase reaching 45 for no loss at the end of the powerplay, the first time they were ahead of the hosts in the series, with Sidra Ameen (26) Gull Feroza (30) sharing a 60-run opening stand.

Just as it looked like history could repeat itself with another potential collapse as Pakistan lost quick wickets, their captain Nida Dar (29no) and Aliya Riaz (35no) put on their country's highest unbeaten partnership in T20I cricket worth 69-runs but they were unable to get their team across the line posting 142-4 at the end of 20 overs.

Wyatt puts on stunning cameo

England’s Maia Bouchier (eight) was unable to build on her New Zealand success after being carelessly run out for a second time in this series. The 25-year-old punched Sadia Iqbal to point and set off immediately but Baig fired in a quick throw to Muneeba Ali who whipped off the bails.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (eight) was caught at backward point by Ameen after she attempted to reverse-sweep Pakistan captain Dar as the tourists held England to 59-2 by the ninth over.

Wyatt and captain Knight shared a third-wicket partnership worth 59-runs to pull the hosts from a modest 40-1 at the end of the powerplay to a commanding 118-3 by the 14th over with the opener smashing 12 boundaries and one six during her outing.

Danielle Gibson was given a lifeline after her first wicket was chalked off due to a no ball, but then fell moments later when her shot was caught by Sadia Iqbal.

Wyatt’s aggressive batting eventually had her caught by Sadaf Shamas at deep cover but not before she was dropped on 12 in the third over, 42 in the 11th over - albeit a difficult take - and on 81 in the 14th over.

Her wicket triggered a mini collapse which saw skipper Knight (12) caught at extra cover and Alice Capsey (one) run out after a brilliant direct hit by Sidra Ameen from point off the bowling of skipper Nida, who in the second T20I became the international leading wicket-taker in the short format.

Nida (3-45) struck again in her next over to dismiss England’s Danielle Gibson (13) who top-edged a full toss to short fine.

England's Lauren Filer is run out on the last ball as her and partner Charlie Dean attempt to go for three runs after a couple of misfields.

Amy Jones (26) became Fatima Sana’s (1-29) one and only victim after attempting a scoop shot but she picked out Waheeda at point who teased the Pakistan fans with a juggling catch.

Baig (3-26) struck three times in a chaotic final over with a short ball that saw Ecclestone caught at deep square leg and a slower delivery that bowled Glenn.

Pakistan almost had Filer caught at short fine leg with a fuller delivery and missed the chance of a run out because of an overthrow but Shamas eventually took off the bails with England scampering two final runs off the last ball.

Pakistan falter after strong start

Danni Wyatt goes full stretch to take the wicket of Muneeba Ali.

For the first time in this series Pakistan did not lose a wicket in the powerplay as their openers Ameen (26) and Feroza (30) gave their fans at Headingley hope for a potential victory with seven boundaries shared between them.

However, Ecclestone - England’s leading wicket-taker in T20I cricket - was the first to strike when she had Ameen trapped lbw. The decision was given out on field and Pakistan decided not to review which was a costly error as the replay showed there was glove involved.

England finally make a breakthrough past stubborn Pakistan attack with two quick wickets.

Feroza attempted to sweep Charlie Dean (1-46) but instead top-edged to Lauren Filer at short backward square making it the 15th time in this series an England spinner took a wicket.

Wyatt’s excellent performance translated into the field as she pocketed another brilliant catch at point to dismiss Muneeba (three) cheaply off Danielle Gibson’s (1-29) bowling.

Pakistan made sure their fans amongst the 10,000 in attendance at Headingley had something to cheer about as they shared an unbeaten 60-run stand to pull Pakistan from a worrying 73-4 to a respectable 142-4.