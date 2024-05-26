England vs Pakistan: Persistent rain in Taunton forces second ODI to be abandoned

England's second one-day international against Pakistan was abandoned as persistent rain in Taunton forced a washout.

Pakistan's Sidra Ameen (seven) and Sadaf Shamas (18) made a sensible start after winning the toss and electing to field but just after the sixth over heavy rain forced the players off with the score on 29-0.

The match was officially called off at 3.15pm after heavy rain left puddles across the outfield with no chance of the weather clearing up in time for play.

Sadaf was dropped twice during her outing off the bowling of England quick Lauren Filer. The Pakistan opener edged to Sophie Ecclestone and then Heather Knight at slip on seven with the England captain unable to take the tough chance.

Filer continued to create chances with her pace which saw Sidra edge behind to Ecclestone at slip on three. Again the England fielder was unable to pocket the ball cleanly.

Sadaf had another life on 16 in the fifth over as she slapped a wide delivery from Filer towards Danni Wyatt, who could not take the catch at backward point.

England are 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series after they beat Pakistan by 37 runs at Derby on Thursday.

Spinner Ecclestone is on the brink of becoming the fastest woman to take 100 wickets in ODI cricket. She currently has 98 to her name and needs two in her next match to break the record set by Australia great Cathryn Fitzpatrick in 64 games.

The teams now head to Chelmsford on Wednesday for the third and final ODI after England won the earlier T20 series.

England vs Pakistan ODI series fixtures - live on Sky Sports

May 23: First Women's One-Day International - England win by 37 runs

May 26: Second Women's One-Day International - Taunton, 11am

May 29: Third Women's One-Day International - Chelmsford, 1pm

