Brydon Carse: England bowler banned for three months for betting on cricket

Brydon Carse had 13 months of 16-month ban suspended for two years, with three-month suspension to run from May 28-August 28 2024; Cricket's betting integrity rules mean no professional player, coach or support staff is permitted to bet on cricket; Carse was charged with placing 303 bets

England and Durham fast bowler Brydon Carse has been banned from cricket for three months after placing bets on the sport.

Carse, who has played 14 one-day internationals and three T20 internationals for England, was charged with placing 303 bets on various cricket matches between 2017 and 2019, none of which included games in which he was participating.

Cricket's betting integrity rules mean no professional player, coach or member of support staff is permitted to bet on cricket anywhere in the world.

Carse, 28, has had 13 months of a 16-month ban suspended for two years, with his three-month suspension period to run from May 28 until August 28 2024.

The Cricket Regulator said Carse accepted the charges, co-operated throughout the investigation and "has demonstrated significant remorse for his actions."

If Carse does not commit any further offences contrary to the anti-corruption rules over the next two years. he will not face any further penalties.

Dave Lewis, interim director of the Cricket Regulator, said: "The Cricket Regulator takes any breach of integrity or misconduct rules seriously and I would encourage any participant, from within the professional game, who has gambled on cricket to come forward and not wait to be discovered.

"The Cricket Regulator understands the many challenges participants can face and will handle cases fairly, with understanding and support for anyone who wishes to come forward. We also encourage any participant struggling with any welfare concerns to seek assistance from the PCA or other trusted professional source."

An ECB spokesperson said: "We take these matters extremely seriously and do not condone any form of anti-corruption breach in cricket.

"We support the Cricket Regulator's decision and their consideration of the mitigating factors in Brydon's case. He has co-operated and shown remorse for his actions. We are satisfied that Brydon has shown growth in the five years since this breach and has demonstrated a greater understanding of his responsibilities.



"We are hopeful that his case can serve as an educational example for other cricketers."