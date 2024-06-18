T20 World Cup Super 8s: When are England playing, who else has qualified and how does format work?

England squeezed into the Super 8s at the T20 World Cup to keep their title defence alive.

Here is all you need to know ahead of round two in the Caribbean, including when and where England play, the full fixture list, and how the format works.

Who are these 'Super 8' and what happens next?

Other than England, the teams still standing are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, India, South Africa, USA and West Indies, with the eight sides split into two groups of four.

Group 1 - India, Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh

Group 2 - USA, West Indies, South Africa, England

In the Super 8s, each side plays the others in their pool once with the top two in each group reaching the semi-finals.

The winners of Group 1 will play the second-placed side in Group 2 in the semi-finals and vice versa.

Which Super 8 group teams advanced into was pre-determined to help with scheduling.

Pakistan, Sri Lanka and New Zealand were the three seeded teams not to qualify for the second round, beaten to spots by USA, Bangladesh and Afghanistan respectively.

Image: England are still in with a chance of successfully defending the T20 World Cup title they won in Australia in 2022

When and where do England play?

Thursday, June 20: vs West Indies - Gros Islet, Saint Lucia (1.30am)

Friday, June 21: vs South Africa - Gros Islet, Saint Lucia (3.30pm)

Sunday, June 23: vs USA - Bridgetown, Barbados (3.30pm)

All times are UK and Ireland.

England scraped into the Super 8s, you say?

They sure did.

A rain-off against Scotland in Barbados - a match in which their opponents pounced on bowling and fielding errors to reach 90-0 from 10 overs before the weather had the final say - was followed by a 36-run defeat to Australia at the same venue as they conceded a whopping 70 runs in the first five overs.

Jos Buttler's side's hopes of progressing into the next phase were hanging by the proverbial thread but they then dismantled Oman - razing the associate nation for 47 before completing the run chase in just 19 balls to, crucially, take their net run rate above Scotland's.

They then managed to beat the rain and Namibia in Antigua on Saturday, comfortably winning a 10-over-a-side encounter by 41 runs on DLS after initially fearing a tournament-ending washout, before attention turned to Australia vs Scotland in St Lucia hours later.

An Australia win and England were through. Anything else and they were out.

Buttler's boys would have been jittery as Scotland posted 180-5, even more so when Australia needed 89 runs from the final seven overs, but the 2021 champions then went into overdrive, with Travis Head (68 off 49), Marcus Stoinis (59 off 29) and Tim David (24no off 14) taking Australia to victory with two balls to spare.

After numerous scares, England had advanced.

What is the full Super 8 fixture list?

Voila! 👇

Wednesday June 19

USA vs South Africa - North Sound, Antigua (3.30pm)

Thursday June 20

West Indies vs England - Gros Islet, Saint Lucia (1.30am)

- Gros Islet, Saint Lucia (1.30am) Afghanistan vs India - Bridgetown, Barbados (3.30pm)

Friday June 21

Australia vs Bangladesh - North Sound, Antigua (1.30am)

England vs South Africa - Gros Islet, Saint Lucia (3.30pm)

Saturday June 22

West Indies vs USA - Bridgetown, Barbados (1.30am)

India vs Bangladesh - North Sound, Antigua (3.30pm)

Sunday June 23

Afghanistan vs Australia - Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (1.30am)

USA vs England - Bridgetown, Barbados (3.30pm)

Monday June 24

West Indies vs South Africa - North Sound, Antigua (1.30am)

Australia vs India - Gros Islet, Saint Lucia (3.30pm)

Tuesday June 25

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh - Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (1.30am)

How can I follow the action across Sky Sports?

Every game is live on Sky Sports Cricket, while there will also be live blogs of all 3.30pm fixtures across skysports.com and the Sky Sports App.

Sky Sports' digital platforms will also provide match reports, reaction, analysis and video highlights.

When are the semi-finals and final?

Thursday June 27

Semi-final #1 - Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago (1.30am)

Semi-final #2 - Providence, Guyana (3.30pm)

Saturday June 29

Final - Bridgetown, Barbados (3.30pm)

If India reach the last four, they will play in the second semi-final as that is at a more friendly time (8pm India) for their country's TV audience than the first semi-final (6am India).

