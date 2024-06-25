Ryana MacDonald-Gay earns debut England call-up for New Zealand ODI series

Ryana MacDonald-Gay has been handed a maiden England call up as a late addition to their squad for the three-match one-day international series against New Zealand.

The 20-year-old seamer has previously represented England A, taking six wickets across two 50-over matches on their tour of New Zealand in March.

England ODI squad to face New Zealand Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt

MacDonald-Gay impressed for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred last summer when taking eight wickets, including a haul of 4-16 in a win over Manchester Originals.

She also finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in this year's Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, claiming 11 wickets in four games for South East Stars at an average of 11.75 apiece.

England Women

New Zealand Women Wednesday 26th June 12:30pm

Heather Knight's side face New Zealand in the first ODI of their series in Durham on Wednesday - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 1pm, with the first ball at 1.30pm.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of England's victory over Pakistan in the third ODI at Chelmsford

"Ryana has been a standout bowler in domestic 50-over cricket and had a good 50-over tour of New Zealand with our England A team," England head coach Jon Lewis said of MacDonald-Gay's call up.

"We have brought her in at this point as we have a couple of niggles in the squad. We have been really impressed with her skill level and accuracy.

"She is an exciting young talent and we look forward to having her in the squad."

England vs New Zealand ODI series dates

1st ODI - Wednesday, June 26 (Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street) - 1pm start

2nd ODI - Sunday June 30 (New Road Worcester) - 11am start

3rd ODI - Wednesday July 3 (Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol) - 1pm start

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, F1, tennis, golf and so much more.