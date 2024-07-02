James Anderson takes six wickets in opening spell for Lancashire ahead of England international farewell

James Anderson marked his first County Championship of the summer by taking six wickets in his opening spell as Lancashire dominated Nottinghamshire in Southport.

The 41-year-old is back in action for the first time since featuring for England in India in March and ahead of his farewell international in their Test opener against the West Indies, live from July 10 on Sky Sports.

Anderson rolled back the years as took 6-19 from 10 overs, ripping through the Nottinghamshire top order in cloudy conditions, leaving the visitors struggling at 40-6 in reply to Lancashire declaring on 353-9.

Lancashire declared early on Tuesday morning after securing a third batting bonus point, following day two being washed out by rain, with Anderson finishing unbeaten on nought off two deliveries as opener Keaton Jennings fired a brilliant 187 not out.

Anderson made the breakthrough when Nottinghamshire captain Haseeb Hameed (six) defended a delivery that rolled onto his stumps, with New Zealand's Will Young (two) caught behind by keeper Matty Hurst in his next over.

Jennings caught Joe Clarke (nought) in the slips and Jack Haynes (two) fell soon after to Anderson, who completed the 55th five-wicket haul of his career when he removed Lyndon James for five.

Liam Patterson-White (four) became Anderson's sixth wicket in as many overs before the bowler was replaced by George Balderson, with Nottinghamshire reaching lunch at 69-6 and leaving work to do to avoid the follow-on.

Anderson is set to step into a newly-created role as England's fast-bowling mentor for the last two Tests against the Windies, following his farewell Test appearance, along with the following three-match series versus Sri Lanka that follows.

