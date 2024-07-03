'Rent free!' - Ben Stokes responds to Aussie Ashes jibe on social media

Ben Stokes has hit back at recent Australian coverage of remarks he made during the Ashes, claiming he lives "rent free" in their minds.

The quote from Stokes that fuelled Australian media came after rain took away England's chances of winning the fourth Test in Manchester last summer.

With two days left to play, Australia were behind by 61 runs with five wickets in hand. However, the rain hampered proceedings and the Test ended in a draw after England won the final Test at The Oval, meaning Australia retained the Ashes.

In a rallying cry to his team after the game at Emirates Old Trafford, Stokes said: "Everything we've done up until now isn't going to stop because we haven't managed to win the urn back.

"The reward for our work isn't what we get but what we become.

"And what we have managed to do is we've managed to become a sports team that will live forever in the memory of people who were lucky enough to witness us play cricket.

"I know it's going to be a bit flat, I know it's going to hurt that we go into the next game (at The Oval) not being able to get the urn back.

"But what we have done is something a lot bigger than any Ashes trophy could ever signify for this team - be the team that everybody will always remember."

The quote gained traction on social media, leading Stokes to react to the coverage of his speech on Wednesday.

"Said this to the team who had watched it rain for 2 days when we had our foot on your throats, just tried to cheer up the disappointment tbh, but anyways rent free and all that," he wrote.

The Ashes 2023 ended in a draw after Stuart Broad, in his final match, was the hero at the Kia Oval, helping England win by 49 runs.

