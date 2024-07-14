Chris Woakes 'not ruling out' playing for England in 2025/26 Ashes series as he becomes side's senior seamer

Chris Woakes is targeting a leading role in the next away Ashes in 2025/26 after becoming England's senior seamer following the retirement of James Anderson.

Woakes, 35, has a stellar Test record a home with 114 wickets in 29 games at an average of 22.04 but has struggled overseas, averaging 51.88 in 20 matches with just 36 wickets.

"I think I just don't rule anything out nowadays," said Woakes, part of the England side that thrashed West Indies in a little over two days at Lord's in Anderson's 188th and last Test.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Woakes celebrated his 150th Test wicket as Ollie Pope took a terrific catch against West Indies at Lord's

England have moved on from Anderson with the Australia series in mind and the focus is now on younger, quicker bowlers, including Gus Atkinson, who bagged 12 wickets on debut last week.

"It would be hard for me to just stand here and say I'll be the opening bowler in the Ashes because obviously my away record isn't as good as at home," said Woakes.

"But at the same time, I've looked at Stuart [Broad] and Jimmy [Anderson] evolve as they've got older and I still hope that I can potentially do the same."

'Hard to focus on day job after father's death'

Woakes' return to the England Test team for the first time since the 2023 home Ashes series came after he took a break from the game following the death of his father in May.

The Warwickshire all-rounder said: "It was one of those things in life that you probably never really think's going to happen until it does.

Image: Woakes has not played an overseas Test since the tour of West Indies in the spring of 2022

"Trying to get back into cricket, it has been quite hard to focus on the day job but once you get back out there and particularly putting on the England whites, it reminds you how lucky we are to do what we do.

"Seeing Jimmy this week, you know it doesn't last forever and you have to try and enjoy every moment that you're a part of this team.

"My approach at the minute is to put things in perspective, and just be happy to be here and try and give 110 per cent."

Woakes: Anderson has made me a better player

On Anderson, who will now take up a role as bowling mentor with England for the rest of the summer, Woakes added: "I feel very fortunate to have bowled with England's best ever.

"The lessons and little nuggets that I've learned from him across the years has certainly made me a better player.

Image: Woakes on James Anderson: 'I feel very fortunate to have bowled with England's best ever. The lessons and little nuggets that I've learned from him across the years has certainly made me a better player'

"I think he'll be very good in that new role as well, not just for the summer but hopefully moving forwards. He's always been there at mid-off giving little words of advice.

"He assesses conditions and pitches better than anyone I've seen. The way he talks about what deliveries are working on the surface so early on is just incredible, really. He is the best at doing that."

Watch day one of the second Test between England and West Indies, from Trent Bridge in Nottingham, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10am on Thursday (first ball to be bowled at 11am).

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from football, darts, cricket, F1, tennis, golf, rugby league, rugby union and more