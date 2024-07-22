Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma backed to feature at 2027 World Cup by India head coach Gautam Gambhir

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could both still feature for India at the 2027 World Cup if fit, says new head coach Gautam Gambhir.

The veteran duo called time on their respective T20 International careers in June after guiding their team to World Cup glory over South Africa.

Gambhir, however, believes the pair have unfinished business on the international scene.

"I think they've shown what they can deliver on the big stage, whether it's the T20 World Cup or the 50-over World Cup," said Gambhir.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from T20 internationals, saying it is time for India's new generation to take the team forward/.

"One thing I can be very clear of is that both those guys have a lot of cricket left in them. More importantly, with the Champions Trophy (in 2025) and a big tour of Australia (from November 2024), obviously they would be motivated enough.

"Then, hopefully, if they can keep their fitness, the 2027 World Cup as well. But this is a very personal decision. I can't say how much cricket is left in them. Ultimately it's up to the players. How much can they contribute to the team's success.

"Ultimately, it's the team that's important. But looking at what Virat and Rohit can deliver, I think they still have a lot of cricket. They're world class players and any team would want to have both of them for as long as possible."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from day four of the second Test at Trent Bridge as Shoaib Bashir's five-wicket haul shredded West Indies for 143 and secured England a series win.

Gambhir will officially begin his time as head coach when India visit Sri Lanka at the end of July.

His appointment notably arrives following a number of on-field altercations with Kohli over the years, though Gambhir has reassured that the two share the same goal despite their past differences.

"What kind of relationship do I share with Virat Kohli, I think it is between two mature individuals," he said.

"On the field, everyone has got the right to fight for their own team, for their own jersey, and want to come back in a winning dressing room. But, at the moment, I think you are representing India and representing 140 crore Indians and I am sure we are going to be on the same page and try and make India proud.

"I share a very good relationship off the field and we will continue to do that. But yes, to make it more public what kind of a relationship [we have] I think it is between two individuals."