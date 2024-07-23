Eoin Morgan: Timing not right for me to take England white-ball role amid head coach reports

Eoin Morgan has told Sky Sports the "timing is not right" for him to potentially take over as England's white-ball head coach.

Speaking during Tuesday's coverage of The Hundred on Sky Sports Cricket, World Cup-winning captain Morgan was asked if he would be interested in potentially taking it on, with The Times reporting current head coach Matthew Mott is to depart.

"I've been asked a lot over the last couple months about the role and whether I would take it on. My answer has simply been, the timing for everything in my life at the moment is not right," Morgan told Sky Sports on Tuesday.

"Yes, I want to coach down the line, but I've got a young family and I spend a lot more time at home. I'm loving what I'm doing, watching cricket through this.

"And this news is news to me. It's not nice when a coach comes under fire and there is a lot of speculation about his future. Only time will tell about what will happen."

Image: Current England white-ball head coach Matthew Mott is reported by The Times to be leaving his position

England failed to defend their T20 World Cup title last month under Mott, scraping through the group stages before suffering a heavy semi-final defeat to eventual champions India.

That tournament followed England's disappointing 2023 Cricket World Cup campaign, where Mott's side failed to progress from the group stages as defending champions in the 50-over tournament in India.

The 50-year-old Australian took over England's white-ball side in 2022, when Chris Silverwood was sacked from his role as Test and white-ball head coach after a disastrous Ashes tour that winter.

