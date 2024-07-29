The Hundred: Trent Rockets secure dramatic one-run win over Manchester Originals

Jordan Thompson stole the show and the match at Emirates Old Trafford, defending two runs from the final three balls of the game to secure Trent Rockets an improbable victory over Manchester Originals in The Hundred.

On a day of last-ball finishes, after Originals' women won the first game of the day by one run, it was once again the bowling side who ended up on top at the death when many may have backed the batting side.

Sikandar Raza (21 from 12) took Originals to the brink, but when he was run out with one ball to go it left Max Holden (40 from 37) requiring two runs for the hosts.

Holden could only top-edge his attempted pull to Sam Hain, much to the delight of Thompson and his Rockets teammates.

Tom Banton (45 from 22) got Rockets off to a flier at the top of the match, supported by Rovman Powell (27) and a big-hitting cameo from Rashid Khan (15), making his first appearance in The Hundred this year.

Tom Hartley's 3-25 on a slow pitch perhaps suggested it wouldn't be the easiest chase for the Originals, especially with spin duo Rashid Khan and Imad Wasim in their attack, but when Paul Walter cleared the ropes on three occasions the home fans began to dream about a day of double-header victories.

Three wickets fell to those Rockets spinners in six balls to put doubts in the mind of the Originals faithful, but after Raza looked to have allayed those fears, Thompson then nipped in to make it two wins from two for Andy Flower's Trent Rockets.

The Rockets are now two wins from two in this year's campaign, sitting second, while the Originals are down in seventh.

Player of the match- Tom Banton

"Very up and down. Obviously they played extremely well to get to a very close ending.

"That is what The Hundred is about, attracting a good crowd. It was a close game.

"I think my job at the top is to put their bowlers under pressure. Respect the good balls when they are there but score and try and take it to them.

"Luckily it was my day.

"At the start of the competition we talked about qualifying and obviously two from two is a good start."

