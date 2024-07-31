The Hundred: Dan Mousley bowls Birmingham Phoenix to unlikely narrow victory over Trent Rockets

Dan Mousley snatched victory from the jaws of defeat for Birmingham Phoenix against Trent Rockets in The Hundred with a stunning final 10 deliveries.

The hosts only needed 10 runs from as many balls at Trent Bridge in pursuit of Birmingham's 138-6, but spinner Mousley bowled all 10 - many of them yorkers in excess of 70 miles per hour - and took three wickets for three runs during his spell.

Mousley bowled Lewis Gregory and Rashid Khan before dismissing Jordan Thompson for a golden duck, as Phoenix restricted Trent Rockets to 132-8 and claimed victory from an almost impossible situation.

Image: Dan Mousley inspired the Birmingham Phoenix to a dramatic victory [credit: ECB/Getty Images]

Earlier Jacob Bethell's 46 from 29 deliveries had propelled the Phoenix to a competitive total after Rashid Khan's 2-23 had left them wobbling on 94-6.

The new top-ranked men's Test batter in the world - Joe Root - came into the Rockets side and accelerated the scoring during the powerplay, with 17 from his first six balls, including a trademark reverse scoop to clear the rope.

When he was dismissed for 33 from 19 balls, Rockets pushed singles and twos on their way to the target but approaching the finishing line the hosts lost Rovman Powell and Sam Hain to consecutive balls, which allowed pressure to build.

Mousley's remarkable spell saw him close with figures 3-9 from his 15 deliveries and helped the Rockets claim their second victory in three matches, lifting them two second in the standings.

Player of the match - Dan Mousley

"I was just trying to get as many yorkers in as I possibly could, and keep it under the bat and try to get them to make a mistake," Mousley said.

In relation to the pace of his bowling, he added: "It's one thing I've got on my side. I'm pretty lucky to have it and just try and use it to my advantage.

"We just wanted to stay in the game as long as we could. We know what cricket is like, the closer you get to the finish, the more nervous everyone gets and it is about who can keep their cool the longest."

