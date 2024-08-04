Zak Crawley: Injured opening batter out of England's three-Test series vs Sri Lanka

England will be without injured opener Zak Crawley for the upcoming Test series with Sri Lanka and have called up uncapped Jordan Cox alongside Olly Stone.

Crawley has been ruled out of the three-match series, which is due to begin on August 21 - live on Sky Sports, after he fractured the little finger on his right hand during the third Test victory over the West Indies at Trent Bridge, with Dan Lawrence set to open in his place.

The 26-year-old Kent batter has cemented his name at the top of the order alongside Ben Duckett but will now switch his attention to being fit for the away Pakistan series in October.

Lawrence has been included in several England squads but has not been played a Test since 2022. The 27-year-old moved from Essex to Surrey over the winter and has made an impressive start to the County Championship season, averaging 53.09 at a strike rate of 74.68 with two centuries and three fifties.

England made a number of changes to their side ahead of the West Indies series, handing Test debuts to Gus Atkinson and Jamie Smith, and there is now a maiden call-up for Essex middle-order batter Cox.

The 23-year-old right-hander has been in excellent form this year following his move to Essex from Kent. He has scored 763 championship runs at an average of almost 70, with three hundreds and two fifties.

Cox has been involved in the England set-up previously after joining the white-ball tour of Pakistan in the autumn of 2022 and could now make his international bow against Sri Lanka.

However, uncapped seamer Dillon Pennington, who was in the squad for the 3-0 series win over the West Indies but did not feature, joins Crawley on the sidelines after sustaining a hamstring injury while playing in The Hundred.

He is replaced by Nottinghamshire team-mate Stone, who returns to the squad for the first time since June 2021 and will be looking to add to his three Test caps during the series, which also includes matches at Lord's and the Kia Oval.

ENGLAND TEST SQUAD:

Ben Stokes (captain), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

England's three-Test series against Sri Lanka gets under way at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday August 21. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10am (first ball bowled at 11am).