Graham Thorpe: Former England and Surrey batter dies aged 55

Former Surrey left-hander Graham Thorpe was renowned as one of the finest English players of his generation, playing exactly 100 Tests and scoring 16 centuries before retiring in 2005.

A look back at the career of Graham Thorpe who has died at the age of 55.

Former England cricketer Graham Thorpe has died aged 55, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced.

The former Surrey left-hander was renowned as one of the finest English players of his generation, playing exactly 100 Tests and scoring 16 centuries before retiring in 2005.

He captained England on three occasions and served in various coaching roles for his country between 2010 and 2022.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

''There seem to be no appropriate words to describe the deep shock we feel at Graham's death," a statement from the governing body read.

''More than one of England's finest-ever batters, he was a beloved member of the cricket family and revered by fans all over the world.

"His skill was unquestioned, and his abilities and achievements across a 13-year international career brought so much happiness to his teammates and England and Surrey CCC supporters alike. Later, as a coach, he guided the best England Men's talent to some incredible victories across all formats of the game.

''The cricket world is in mourning today. Our hearts go out to his wife Amanda, his children, father Geoff, and all of his family and friends during this unimaginably difficult time. We will always remember Graham for his extraordinary contributions to the sport."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Surrey chair Oli Slipper led the tributes from Thorpe's former county, where he made over 300 appearances in both first-class and List A cricket during a 17-year career.

"Graham is one of the great sons of Surrey and there is an overwhelming sadness that he will not walk through the gates of the Oval again. He is a legend of Surrey and brought great pride to the club wearing both the Three Feathers and the Three Lions.

"He made outstanding contributions to the club as a cricketer, and as a man, and he will be so sorely missed."

Past and present players were among those to pay tribute to Thorpe as well, including one of his former England captains in Michael Vaughan.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"RIP Thorpey. Thanks for all the advice throughout my career, you were a great player and a brilliant team-mate," Vaughan posted on X.

"You have gone far too young but you leave as an England cricket legend... Thoughts with all who knew Thorpey and to all the family xxx."

Current England opener Ben Duckett also wrote on X, posting: "Heartbreaking to see Thorpey has passed away. He was one of my heroes growing up and I was fortunate to work with him.

"My thoughts go out to all of his friends and family during this tough time."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Graham Thorpe: 1969-2024

Thorpe made his first-class debut for Surrey in the summer of 1988 before establishing himself as a regular in the 1989 season.

He finally made his England debut at the age of 24, scoring 114 on debut against Australia at Trent Bridge in 1993.

Image: Graham Thorpe celebrates scoring a half-century for England against South Africa in 2005

Thorpe would go on to become a mainstay of the middle-order with his unbeaten double-hundred against New Zealand in Christchurch in 2002 among the highlights of his career - his innings comprised 28 fours and four sixes.

Thorpe played sporadically for England until his international retirement in 2005. He went on to begin a coaching career in Australia, where he worked with the likes of Steve Smith and David Warner at New South Wales, before joining the England and Wales Cricket Board as a batting coach.

He was appointed Afghanistan head coach in March 2022 following his departure from the England set-up, but did not take up the role due to ill health.