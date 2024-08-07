Essex postpone women's county cricket match against Kent amid threat of planned far-right protests

Wednesday's game, which was scheduled to take place at the Cloud County Ground in Chelmsford, has been postponed; Essex Cricket consulted with the police and the England Cricket Board on the decision

A women's county cricket match between Essex and Kent has been postponed due to the threat of the planned far-right protests in Chelmsford on Wednesday.

The game was scheduled to take place at the Cloud County Ground but after consultations with Essex Police and the England Cricket Board it has been postponed.

An Essex Cricket statement said: "In light of planned protests on Wednesday, August 7, the fixture between Essex Women and Kent Women at The Cloud County Ground has been postponed.

"The safety of all spectators, players and staff is paramount to Essex Cricket and the decision to postpone the fixture follows a period of consultation with Essex Police, the ECB [England and Wales Cricket Board] and the diverse workforce at Essex Cricket.

"Fans will be notified when a new date has been arranged for the fixture and ticket purchasers will be contacted by the club via email with more information."

The recent violence surrounding protests in the country was sparked by false claims about the identity of the teenager suspected of killing three young girls and injuring several others in a knife attack in Southport on 29 July, and has seen shops looted and hotels housing asylum seekers attacked.

More than 400 people have been arrested in connection with the riots, and charges continued to be brought on Tuesday night with defendants expected in court on Wednesday.