The Hundred: Phil Salt leads Manchester Originals to first tournament victory over London Spirit

Phil Salt's 58 helped lead Manchester Originals to their first win of The Hundred against London Spirit at Lord's.

Salt hit 58 from 41 balls to set London Spirit a target of 135, which Originals defended thanks to Fazalhaq Farooqi taking 3-24 from his 20 balls.

Farooqi dismissed Pepper (9), then Ollie Pope for a duck in the following delivery, before Salt helped run out Dan Lawrence with a direct hit to leave Originals 12-3.

Despite being dropped twice, Keaton Jennings' 61 not out from 50 balls wasn't enough to get Spirit over the line as they posted 123-5, falling 12 short of Originals' total.

Earlier, Salt hit four fours and two sixes during his outing after Manchester Originals lost the toss and were inserted to bat, sharing a 90-run partnership with Max Holden (38).

Richard Gleeson and Olly Stone took two wickets apiece. Gleeson dismissed Matty Hurst (2) and Sikandar Raza (0) while Stone removed Salt and Jamie Overton (1).

Both teams have only one victory from their six Hundred matches this season, with Spirit moving off the bottom spot thanks to net run rate.

Player of the Match - Phil Salt

"The results haven't gone our way. We're on a mission now to be the party spoilers and with the luck we've had in the competition so far, I think that's a role we're going to enjoy."

What's next?

The Hundred continues on Saturday with Southern brave hosting Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix travelling to Cardiff to meet Welsh Fire.

The first women's game between Brave and Rockets is due to start at 11.30am followed by Fire and Phoenix at 2.30pm.

The first men's game kicks off at 2.30pm between Rockets and Brave followed by Fire vs Phoenix at 6pm, with coverage live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am.

