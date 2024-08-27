England vs Sri Lanka: Olly Stone replaces Mark Wood in England team for second Test at Lord's

Olly Stone is set for his first Test appearance in more than three years after being named in England's side to face Sri Lanka at Lord's.

The Nottinghamshire seamer replaces pace ace Mark Wood, who was ruled out of the remaining two matches in the series after picking up a thigh strain on day three of the opening Test at Headingley.

Stone's inclusion is the only change to the side, led by stand-in captain Ollie Pope, from the five-wicket win over Sri Lanka at Old Trafford.

England team to face Sri Lanka Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, Shoaib Bashir.

Uncapped Leicestershire seamer Josh Hull had been included in the initial 13-player squad for the second Test, which starts on Thursday and is live on Sky Sports Cricket.

But England have gone with the relative experience of Stone, who won the most recent of his three Test caps in an eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand at Edgbaston in June 2021.

The 30-year-old has taken 10 Test wickets at an average of 19.40, with an economy rate of 3.25 runs per over.

An unchanged batting line-up means Jordan Cox will have to wait for an opportunity to make his Test debut having also been named in the initial squad.

Victory over Sri Lanka at Lord's would see England take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, with the final Test at The Oval scheduled for September 6-10.

England's Test series against Sri Lanka

1st Test, Old Trafford - England won by five wickets

- 2nd Test, Lord's - August 29-September 2

- August 29-September 2 3rd Test, The Oval - September 6-10

