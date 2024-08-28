Dawid Malan: England batter announces retirement from international cricket

England cricketer Dawid Malan has announced his immediate retirement from international cricket.

His decision brings to a close a career that includes 22 Test matches, 30 One-Day Internationals, and 62 T20 Internationals, the left-hander amassing 4,416 runs for his country across all formats.

"It has been an incredible journey since July 2017," Malan said. "I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to play for England in all three formats.

"Cricket, like most sports, is an industry where almost everyone eventually retires wishing they had done that little bit more. Whether you've played 10 Tests or 100, many step away regretting not playing just one more, scoring a few more runs, or winning more trophies.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dawid Malan brings up his 50 in The Hundred game against the Trent Rockets

"Right now, as I retire from international cricket, I can say I am genuinely satisfied. It has not been easy. It may be my nature, but for whatever reason, it has always seemed that I had something to prove and often felt as if I was playing for my place.

"The pressure goes with the territory, but it does take a mental and physical toll. Even so, I look back with pride on what I have been able to achieve."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England are off to a strong start against Bangladesh as Dawid Malan smashes two sixes

Malan is one of only two England men's cricketers to have scored centuries in all three formats of the game; the other being Jos Buttler.

He reached the pinnacle of the ICC T20 International batting rankings, represented England in two Ashes series and was also selected for one ICC World Cup and two ICC T20 World Cups, becoming a world champion with England in 2022.

In international cricket, Malan scored 32 fifties and eight centuries, including a standout Test innings of 140 against Australia in Perth in 2017.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dawid Malan powered England to victory in the fourth T20 against New Zealand with a national-record 48-ball hundred

"I am so grateful to so many people: to the coaches and staff of the various England teams, to everyone who helped and supported me along the way, and to all my England teammates over these seven years.

"None of this would have happened without the endless support of my parents. Lastly, I would like to thank my wife Claire for her love, unwavering support, and for looking after our two children and our home while I was so often on the road."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dawid Malan cleared the Cake Tin roof as he smashed Jimmy Neesham for a massive six in the second T20I in Wellington

Managing director of England men's cricket, Rob Key, added: "Dawid Malan retires after an excellent international career marked by resilience and determination.

"Early on, he had to fight for every opportunity, often facing some of the best teams in the world. His contributions were pivotal, particularly during the memorable World Cup victories in Australia, where he played an integral role in the team's success.

"His legacy will be remembered as one of tenacity and achievement on the international stage-traits any player would be extremely proud to have."

Watch the second Test between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 10am on Thursday August 29 (first ball, 11am).

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.