Brendon McCullum appointed England white-ball head coach in senior restructure

Brendon McCullum has been appointed as England men's new white-ball head coach in a senior team restructure, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced.

McCullum will officially take over as head coach of the white-ball side alongside his role as Test team head coach from January 2025, in time for the white-ball tour of India and the ICC Champions Trophy.

He has, meanwhile, extended his contract until the end of 2027.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Marcus Trescothick will now serve as interim head coach in the series against Australia and the tour of the Caribbean.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England's interim white-ball head coach Marcus Trescothick says he is going to see how he enjoys the role before making any decisions on his future and admits he has no strict plans

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Test team, and I'm excited to extend my role to include the white-ball sides," said McCullum.

"This new challenge is something I'm ready to embrace, and I'm eager to work closely with Jos (Buttler) and the team to build on the strong foundations that are already in place.

"Rob Key's vision for the future of English cricket is something that really resonated with me. The idea of a unified coaching structure, especially with the schedule easing next year, made perfect sense.

"I'm energised by the prospect of guiding both teams and am grateful for the support from the ECB and my family as I take on these added responsibilities.

"The talent within English cricket is immense, and I'm looking forward to helping these players reach their full potential. My goal is to create an environment where everyone can thrive and where we can continue to compete at the highest level across all formats."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Trescothick believes Jos Buttler has the leadership qualities to be England white-ball captain and does not see his position changing for a while

McCullum's appointment comes after Matthew Mott was fired as head coach on the back of two disappointing World Cup campaigns.

The 42-year-old is due to return home to New Zealand following the end of England's Test series against Sri Lanka next week, before returning for the tour of Pakistan and the Test series against the Black Caps.

"I'm delighted that Brendon has chosen to do both roles now with England. I believe we are incredibly fortunate that a coach of his quality is prepared to commit wholeheartedly to English cricket," said Rob Key, managing director of England men's cricket.

England men's 2025 home international fixtures Test vs Zimbabwe - May 22-May 25

White-ball series vs West Indies - May 29-June 10

Test series vs India - June 20-August 4

White-ball series vs South Africa - September 2-September 14

White-ball series in Ireland - September 17-September 21

"Being able to align all teams now is particularly exciting and we look forward to taking on all challenges that come our way.

"For the last two years, constant clashes between formats have made it challenging for the white-ball environment; fortunately, these are easing starting from January.

"The timing of the schedule [from January] will allow him to dedicate the necessary focus to both roles, and we're confident this restructure will bring out the best in our players and coaching staff."

Morgan: McCullum is very versatile

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan recently said McCullum could be the ideal candidate to replace Matthew Mott

Former England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan touted McCullum as the ideal successor to Mott last month, hailing him as "one of the best coaches in the world".

"You see what he did with the Test team, yes the big question will be how he makes it fit over the course of the 12 months," said Morgan.

"You're talking about winning World Cups and the Champions Trophy, this is not an opportunity for a young guy to come in.

"You want the best person on the planet to come in and help Jos Buttler and the England team get better. We've seen the dramatic turnaround with the England Test team.

"I've played with Brendon and we've seen what he's done with New Zealand cricket over the years and the success he's had.

"He's a very versatile, more than capable coach who is highly regarded and has made the Test team a better side."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the T20 World Cup final semi-final between India and England in Guyana

Pope: McCullum decision-making 'brutal'

England's Test vice-captain Ollie Pope recently praised McCullum for his team selection decisions, among which was the introduction of centurion Jamie Smith against Sri Lanka.

"With what Brendon did leading into this summer, he made some pretty brutal changes that he thought would take the team to a better place moving forward," said Pope.

"I think we showed last week. We don't use the term 'Bazball', but we played quote 'a different style of cricket' and I think that is something that can keep taking us forward as a team.

"When we can be ruthless, we have got to try to be ruthless just to win as many games as possible."

England vs Australia schedule - all games live on Sky Sports

1st T20 (September 11) - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton (6.30pm start)

- The Ageas Bowl, Southampton (6.30pm start) 2nd T20 (September 13) - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (6.30pm start)

- Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (6.30pm start) 3rd T20 (September 15) - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (2.30pm start)

- Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (2.30pm start) 1st ODI (September 19) - Trent Bridge, Nottingham (12.30pm start)

- Trent Bridge, Nottingham (12.30pm start) 2nd ODI (September 21) - Headingley, Leeds (11am start)

- Headingley, Leeds (11am start) 3rd ODI (September 24) - Seat Unique Riverside, Durham (12.30pm start)

- Seat Unique Riverside, Durham (12.30pm start) 4th ODI (September 27) - Lord's, London (12.30pm start)

- Lord's, London (12.30pm start) 5th ODI (September 29) - The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (11am start)

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.