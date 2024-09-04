England vs Sri Lanka: Josh Hull to make debut in third Test at The Oval, live on Sky Sports

Josh Hull will make his England debut in the third Test against Sri Lanka starting on Friday at The Oval, live on Sky Sports.

The 20-year-old Leicestershire seamer replaces Matt Potts as an option for England as they look to complete a 3-0 clean sweep in the series.

Hull was called into the squad ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka after Mark Wood was injured in the first Test at Emirates Old Trafford, and now gets his chance in the final Test of the summer.

Image: England's fast bowling mentor James Anderson was working with Hull at The Oval on Wednesday

Hull, who made his first-class debut last year, is the only change to Ollie Pope's side from Lord's, with Olly Stone keeping his place after playing instead of Wood in the second Test.

Sky Sports Cricket's Nasser Hussain said he believes Hull's call-up to the squad is a sign of what the current red-ball regime care about: pace.

"It is very much this present regime, there is a disconnect from County Cricket stats and what they want. The only stat they seem interested in is pace, and potential pace in Hull's case. He could get quicker," he said.

"I am rushing to see wickets from Hull and he looks quick enough, he swings it, all I've seen is stumps flying everywhere in white-ball cricket.

"What they have done well is everyone they have selected has come in and done well. I'm hoping Josh Hull continues that."

Ahead of the final Test vs Sri Lanka, stand-in captain Pope explained that Hull has a "massive ceiling" that will show when he gets his opportunity this week.

"He has obviously got a massive ceiling and he is pretty massive himself as well, which is pretty handy as a bowler," Pope said.

"When you are 6ft 7in, you can get it down pushing up to the 90mph mark. And with the left-arm swing, there is a lot to like about it.

"I think it is a real exciting week for him. The last match of the series.

"We are 2-0 up but he is obviously going to still have those nerves coming in. We know what he can do moving forward.

"It is a great week for him to come in, learn a little bit, and show off exactly what he can do."

England XI for third Test:

1. Dan Lawrence

2. Ben Duckett

3. Ollie Pope (captain)

4. Joe Root

5. Harry Brook (vice-captain)

6. Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper)

7. Chris Woakes

8. Gus Atkinson

9. Olly Stone

10. Josh Hull

11. Shoaib Bashir

