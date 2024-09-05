Vitality Blast: Tom Banton fires Somerset into finals day with 17-run win quarter-final win over Northamptonshire

Tom Banton smashed 75 off just 43 balls to set up a 17-run Somerset victory over Northamptonshire to send the reigning champions back to finals day in the Vitality Blast.

Banton hit five sixes and six fours as the dominant partner in a 125-run stand with Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who himself cracked six sixes and a pair of boundaries in his 63 off 43 deliveries.

The pair helped propel Somerset to an intimidating 215-3 when batting first, and though Steelbacks captain David Willey (57 off 39) led a spirited chase, the target ultimately proved beyond their reach as the hosts closed on 198-5.

Earlier, Willey (1-33) struck in the second over to have Will Smeed (6) caught behind, but Banton stayed aggressive from the outset as Somerset ended the six-over powerplay on 49-1.

Banton punished a loose Freddie Heldreich over with consecutive sixes over deep midwicket, reaching his half-century off 31 balls.

Kohler-Cadmore reached his half-century off 38 balls and it took a spectacular diving catch from Saif Zaib at deep midwicket to finally remove the Somerset man, with Banton having fallen three overs earlier to a terrific relay catch on the boundary.

Northamptonshire lost George Bartlett in Craig Overton's opening over with a chip to midwicket, but the Steelbacks otherwise made a strong start to their chase as they finished the powerplay 52-1.

Ricardo Vasconcelos (30 off 24) was caught at fine leg off Lewis Gregory (3-35), while after a slow start, Justin Broad (29 off 18) hit his straps, scooping Ben Green for six and four off consecutive balls and pulling the next delivery for another boundary.

Northamptonshire were 92-2 after 10 overs, though Broad would fall in rather tame fashion in the 13th, giving Gregory a straightforward return catch off his own bowling.

Saif Zaib (32 off 16) picked up the baton, sending a Green delivery over fine leg and dissecting the field with great precision, while Willey brought up his half-century off 35 balls.

Northamptonshire started the last five overs needing 79 to win and Zaib swung Gregory high over fine leg for six before becoming Gregory's third wicket when he skied a catch to mid-on.

Willey continued to press, hitting Jake Ball (1-41) down the ground before he was caught on the cover boundary.

Ashton Agar (28no off 11) smashed a four and consecutive sixes off the final over but it was in vain as Northamptonshire fell short by 17 runs.

