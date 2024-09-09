England player ratings as Ollie Pope's side fall short in third Sri Lanka Test but win series 2-1

Sri Lanka won the third Test against England by eight wickets; England won five out of six Tests over the summer; they win the Sri Lanka series 2-1; watch England's white-ball series against Australia live on Sky Sports from September 11 or stream with NOW
Monday 9 September 2024 15:27, UK
How we rated England's players out of 10 in the eight-wicket loss against Sri Lanka in the third Test at the Kia Oval...
Duckett raced to a half-century in the first innings at the Kia Oval, playing some beautiful shots and putting Sri Lanka on the back foot.
It was by far his best innings of the series, playing sensational scoop shots that epitomised this Test side's positive attitude as he racked up nine fours and two sixes.
However, he was the author of his own downfall as he was caught on 86 with another Test century in his grasp, an over-exuberance for the Joe Root scoop catching him out.
A similar scenario unfolded in quicker fashion in the second innings as he fell for just seven. Was it attacking cricket? Definitely. Could he have scored highly if he had played slightly more sensibly? Likely.
It was a vital contribution but could not be backed up when England required their openers to stay strong at the crease in the second innings.
It was a difficult first innings for Lawrence as he continued to try and find his feet in the opening role.
A poor pull shot in just the 10th over saw him dismissed for just five runs from 21 deliveries as he struggled once again to put on any big score when facing the new ball.
In the second innings Lawrence's game plan was clear to see. He was playing attack cricket from the get-go.
That brought him 35 runs from 35 deliveries but it is clear he is uncomfortable in the opening role despite being England's second-highest scorer in what was a poor innings.
Pope made his point! The stand-in captain was 103 not out after the first day of action in a message to the critics of his performances with bat in hand while being skipper.
Pope closed his first innings on 154 and showed that he can put in a knock that holds his team up.
Despite that delight, it was coupled with a disappointing seven from 16 deliveries, chopping one back onto his stumps in a fashion that he himself was livid with.
And although not just in this Test alone, his decision making with DRS leaves a lot to be desired, going 10-0 down against the technology.
A good innings for himself, a disappointing showing in terms of losing a Test as captain.
After some history-making moments in this series, clinching him the player of the series, it is fair to say Root did not put in his best performance with a bat at the Kia Oval.
Out for 13 in the first innings and then 12 in the second, Sri Lanka found a way to keep Root quiet and stuck to it.
He did take a good catch at slip, something he has struggled with in this series, and passed Kumar Sangakkara in the all-time leading run-scorers charts.
One player who was kept very quiet in this Test was Brook, Sri Lanka's wide-ball tactic against him working wonders.
He was out for 19 runs in the first innings, three in the second, unable to play the shots he usually so freely does.
Despite shortcomings with the bat, he was solid in the field once again in his role at slip.
If not for Smith, there would have not have been a game on the line heading into day four of the third Test.
Smith was out for 16 in the first innings but then came up with a wondrous 67 from 50 balls in the second, sensational shots bamboozling Sri Lanka and dragging his side back into the contest after their top-order collapse.
He was also solid with the gloves and has become a linchpin in this England line-up that they heavily rely on to either be making big runs or playing the supporting role.
This was definitely a quieter Test match for Woakes.
He only took three wickets over the two innings but did claim the big wicket of the ever-dangerous Kamindu Mendis in the first.
He was also very solid as England's opening bowler, often troubling the Sri Lanka attack with the new Dukes ball and performing the role well in tough conditions.
Indeed, this was highlihgted as he pulled off an impressive caught and bowled in the second innings to get England off the mark and put Sri Lanka on 39-1 with what turned out to be one of only two wickets they could find.
It is difficult to score Atkinson in this Test match as a quad issue saw him bowl reduced overs and also struggle with the bat as his running capacity was limited.
He failed to get any wickets in the first innings from his nine overs bowled but did strike for England on day four to remove Kusal Mendis and give England a faint glimmer of unwarranted hope as Sri Lanka motored on from 108-2.
After a very impressive few months, this was probably one match too far for Atkinson and his body in his first Test summer.
Stone was a key component in Sri Lanka's collapse in the first innings, removing Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal and Milan Rathnayake to help put his side on top.
Indeed, he put in a performance with the bat too as England's No 9, scoring 15 not out in the first innings and then what could have been a crucial 10 runs in the second innings as he tried to help anchor Smith.
He keeps putting his hand up and he keeps delivering.
If Hull was dreaming of Test debuts, it is fair to say that a three-fer in the first innings would have been beyond his wildest thoughts. It could have been four if not for a dropped Stone catch!
Hull looks an enticing prospect for England with his potential development exciting. The nerves of the debut did not seem to get to him too much (We will forgive that dropped catch, Josh!) and he seems a perfect fit for the England side Brendon McCullum is looking to build when looking towards the future.
Bashir certainly struggled in the third Test against Sri Lanka, taking just one wicket across the two innings and adding only five runs with bat in hand as England's No 11.
The next task for Shoaib Bashir, according to Ricky Ponting, is to make sure he is hitting the right line and length even when the ball isn't swinging and that was an evident work-on that came to light across this Test.
He took a brilliant diving catch on day four and is an exciting talent for the future but consistency is now key for the young off-spinner.
Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.