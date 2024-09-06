England vs Sri Lanka: Captain Ollie Pope hits timely century to put hosts in commanding position after day one

Ollie Pope made a timely return to form as he brought up his seventh century for England to inject a spark into an otherwise gloomy first day of the third Test at the Kia Oval.

Pope (103no) ensured the fans who had waited patiently through the rain delay were entertained as he brought up his milestone, the first on his home ground, with a boundary guided in front of point.

After losing the toss and being made to bat first in the final Test of the three-match series, the hosts were reduced to 76-1 before bad light and rain forced an early lunch at 12.40pm, with opener Ben Duckett (86) offering the most resistance with his 10th half-century after his counterpart Dan Lawrence (5) was removed in the 10th over.

When play resumed at 3.10pm, Duckett and Pope motored England past 100 before the former was dismissed scooping Milan Rathnayake (1-34) behind to Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal to leave the hosts 140-2.

Joe Root added 13 to England's tally but was prematurely dismissed after he top-edged Lahiru Kumara (2-81) to fine leg, where Vishwa Fernando safely took the catch despite a stumble.

Pope's enterprising knock was forced to a halt at 5.55pm after bad light once again frustrated England's innings, forcing the players off with the hosts on a commanding 221-3 before play was abandoned at 6.29pm.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the best of the innings from Ollie Pope as he brought up his seventh Test century on day one of the third Test against Sri Lanka

Pope's century quietens critics

Dan Lawrence's (5) troubles with the bat continued after he was dismissed by Kumara in the 10th over to offer Sri Lanka their breakthrough.

Lawrence attempted to pull the right-arm pacer but instead top-edged a short ball to Pathum Nissanka at gully, who had plenty of time to settle underneath it and take the catch, leaving the 29-year-old to make his way to the dugout looking visibly disappointed.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch as Dan Lawrence was caught off a loose shot to give Sri Lanka their first wicket of the final Test against England at The Oval

Lawrence, who came into the side as a replacement for the injured Zak Crawley (finger), has been unable to leave a memorable impression on the England selectors after racking up combined scores of 64 and 16 in the first and second Tests respectively, with his highest being 34 at Old Trafford.

Duckett's Bazball-esque form continued as he belted a short and wide delivery from Sri Lanka's left-arm quick Vishwa (0-29) through the covers for three to reach his half-century off 48 balls.

The 29-year-old England opener showed off his array of shots as he scooped Kumara over the fine leg and third man boundary for two sixes in the 25th over.

However, it was that very shot that led to his dismissal after he was outdone by a lack of pace from Rathnayake and hit the ball straight into the hands of Chandimal.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch as Ben Duckett is caught out for 86 and missed out on a hundred in England's final Test against Sri Lanka

Root's 48-ball cameo contained one boundary before he became Kumara's second scalp in the 39th over, leaving the hosts on 191-3.

Pope, who had plenty to prove to his critics, carried on from where Duckett left off, top-edging Kumara for a six and a four to bring up his 14th fifty.

He shared an unbeaten fourth-wicket partnership with Harry Brook (8no), hitting 13 fours and two sixes before the players were forced to leave the ground for the second time due to bad light with England on 221-3.

Watch day two of the third and final Test between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am on Saturday September 7 (first ball, 11am).

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.