Vitality Blast Gloucestershire stun Birmingham Bears at Edgbaston to secure final T20 Finals Day spot

Birmingham Bears suffered a fourth consecutive quarter-final exit as Gloucestershire stunned the North Group winners with a 14-run victory in a tense Vitality Blast contest at Edgbaston.

The west country side scraped into the last eight on net run rate after finishing fourth in the South Group, but will now face Sussex in the last four on Finals Day on Saturday September 14 - live on Sky Sports.

Gloucestershire had looked well under par when they were bowled out for 138, despite racing to 51 without loss from five overs.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Left-arm quick David Payne took 4-23 and spinner Ollie Price 3-32, as the Bears could muster only 124-9 in reply.

Gloucester snatch last Finals Day spot

Cameron Bancroft had top-scored for Gloucestershire with 43 in 35 balls, while opening partner Miles Hammond made 30 from 24.

The Bears' New Zealand seamer Zak Foulkes took 3-22, spinners Danny Briggs and Dan Mousley picking up two wickets each and George Garton executing two magnificent run-outs with direct hits.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The Bears were 37-2 after the powerplay, with Payne having Alex Davies caught on the square-leg boundary and Moeen Ali caught behind for 27.

The Bears struggled to regain their momentum, losing Mousley leg before to an attempted pull and Jacob Bethell caught at extra cover, both wickets falling to Price.

Live Vitality T20 Blast Cricket Saturday 14th September 6:15pm

Price's off-spin claimed a third victim as Sam Hain unleashed a towering hit on the leg side but failed to clear Hammond on the mid-wicket boundary.

Chris Benjamin hammered six off Tom Smith and Garton took two fours off Price to ease the pressure but then Josh Shaw ramped it up again with two wickets in two balls as Garton holed out to long-off and Foulkes perished leg-before.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

It all came down to 18 required off the last six balls, with Payne conceding just three and adding the wickets of Benjamin and Jake Lintott for good measure.

What's next?

Vitality Blast takes place on September 14 at Edgbaston, with Surrey facing Somerset (11am start) ahead of Gloucestershire taking on Sussex Sharks (2.30pm). The two winners will then progress to the final at 6.45pm that evening, with all three matches live on Sky Sports. Stream cricket and more sport with NOW.

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.