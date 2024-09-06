Scotland vs Australia: Josh Inglis fires record-breaking century to help tourists claim 70-run win in second T20I

Australia's Josh Inglis smashed a record-breaking century as Scotland suffered a 70-run defeat in the second T20 international in Edinburgh.

After Travis Head's heroics on Wednesday, his duck on Friday brought number three batter Inglis to the crease during the first over and he slogged seven fours and seven maximums on his way to 103, with a strike rate over 200.

Scotland never gathered any momentum to hurt the visitors in reply and batters failed to support Brandon McMullen, who claimed a half-century but the hosts fell way short of the target.

Opener Head hit a century in Australia's first win over Scotland two days ago but was sent back to the pavilion after just one ball this time around after Brad Currie wiped his stumps out for the first wicket.

Currie was proving to be the danger man in the powerplay as he dismissed Jake Fraser-McGurk (16) with the Aussies on 23-2, but the quality of the visitors soon shone through and Cameron Green's steady 36 from 29 deliveries provided a good anchor for partner Inglis to rocket Australia forward.

Image: Brad Currie was the pick of the bowlers for Scotland, finishing with 3-37

After Green became Currie's third victim of the day, Marcus Stoinis (20 not out) came in to play a similar role as Inglis continued to take Scotland's attack to the cleaners.

Inglis reached his century off just 43 balls - a record by an Australian in men's T20 internationals - but was finally dismissed when he played Chris Sole straight into the hands of Richie Berrington at cover, before Tim David's unbeaten 17 from seven balls propelled Australia to 196-4.

Image: Inglis posted seven sixes and seven fours in his impressive innings

Scotland opener George Munsey smashed 19 from nine balls in an attempt to put the pressure on Australia, but the hosts lost regular wickets to make this win a formality for their opponents.

Munsey and McMullen - who top scored for the home side with 59 off 42 - were the only two to make double figures as Scotland were bowled out for 126 in reply, with Stoinis taking 4-23 to put Australia 2-0 up in the three-match series.

What's next?

The third and final T20i between the two teams takes on Saturday (2pm start), before Australia head to England for a three-match T20I series and five ODIs later this month - with all eight matches live on Sky Sports.

The T20I series starts at The Utilita Bowl in Southampton on September 11, before further games in Cardiff on September 13 and at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on September 15, with the ODIs running from September 19-29. Stream cricket and more with NOW.