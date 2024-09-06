Mark Wood: Elbow injury rules out fast bowler for England's tours of Pakistan and New Zealand

Mark Wood will miss England's remaining matches in 2024 after being ruled out for the rest of the year due to injury.

The Durham fast bowler is sidelined from the ongoing three-Test series against Sri Lanka with a thigh strain he suffered during the first Test at Old Trafford.

Although Wood is recovering well from that, he has since been diagnosed with a stress injury in his right elbow which will keep him out of the winter tours of Pakistan and New Zealand.

"England fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out for the rest of the year following a right elbow injury," a statement from the ECB read.

"Medical scans have confirmed that Wood has a bone stress injury of the right elbow. He had noticed increasing stiffness and discomfort in his elbow during the Test series against the West Indies earlier in the summer.

"Wood will continue to work closely with the ECB medical team on his management and rehabilitation.

"As a result, he will miss England's upcoming winter Test tours of Pakistan in October and New Zealand in December."

Wood made his return to England's Test side in the 241-run win over the West Indies in the second Test at Trent Bridge in July, impressing with his 90-plus-mph bowling.

In total, he took nine wickets during that series including best figures of 5-40 in the second innings at Edgbaston as England wrapped up a 3-0 sweep with a 10-wicket win.

However, he has now suffered another injury setback which will keep him out of the three-Test series in Pakistan and New Zealand in October and December respectively.

The ECB are hopeful that Wood will have recovered in time to feature on the white-ball tour of India early next year and February's ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

"During what I thought was a routine check on a previously troublesome elbow, I was shocked to learn I've got some bone stress in my right elbow," he wrote on Instagram.

"Me and the medical team felt it was a good time to get my elbow looked at as it was a bit irritated. I'd put that down to the normal niggles every fast bowler gets and which I was playing through.

"I work incredibly hard on my fitness, putting in extra work with coaches and physios, making this even more disappointing. I will miss the rest of the year, needing time to rest and build up. [I'm] fully expecting to be back and firing in early 2025.

"I have been down this path before and will put in all the hard yards behind the scenes. I am very proud to represent my country and there is no better feeling. See you for some rockets in 2025!"

