Andrew Flintoff appointed England Lions head coach for the next year

Andrew Flintoff has been appointed as the England Men's Lions head coach for the next year.

Flintoff will take up the role from October, with a schedule that includes a tour of South Africa, a red ball tour of Australia in January, and a summer series against India A and Zimbabwe on home soil.

Over 2024, Flintoff has been involved with the England men's white-ball team as an assistant coach during the T20 World Cup and West Indies tour, had consultancy roles with the national squads, and taken charge of the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

"I'm incredibly excited to take on this role with the England Lions. It's a fantastic opportunity to work with some of the best up-and-coming talent in the country and to help shape the future of the men's game," said Flintoff.

"The Lions programme has always been a vital stepping stone for players pushing for international success, and I'm honoured to be part of that journey.

"The future of the game in England is in excellent health. There is a wealth of talent emerging, and I'm looking forward to helping these players reach their full potential.

"Whether these players are pushing for England selection or finding their feet in Lions cricket, I have no doubt that the Lions programme will offer a real point of difference in their development.

"It's an exciting time for English cricket, and I'm passionate about inspiring the next generation to take the sport forward. We've got a strong foundation, and I believe we can create something truly special."

Ed Barney, ECB Men's Performance Director, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Andrew Flintoff into this key role. Andrew stood out thanks to his inspirational leadership, coaching expertise, and deep understanding of the game.

"His vision aligns very closely with the playing style and identity that has been fostered with England Men under Brendon McCullum and this appointment contributes to a truly exciting outlook for the future of English cricket.

"The England Lions programme is a cornerstone of our cricketing structure, playing a critical role in nurturing the next generation of talent.

"With Andrew's guidance, the highest-potential players will continue to develop, thrive and take their game to new levels. I'm confident his influence will resonate across English cricket, helping drive the game forward."

Responsibilities for Flintoff will include "performance planning, player development reviews with counties, team selection, and player appraisals".

