Australia complete 3-0 T20I series sweep over Scotland ahead of England games live on Sky Sports

Australia clinched a 3-0 T20I series sweep over Scotland in Edinburgh with a six-wicket win in their final game before beginning a white-ball tour of England.

Mitchell Marsh's side reached their target of 150 in 16.1 overs with Cameron Green hitting 62 not out from 39 balls, including five sixes.

Marsh (31 off 23), Tim David (25 off 14) and Aaron Hardie (11no off 6) also contributed as Australia recovered from 18-2 inside four overs.

Travis Head (12) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (0) were both dismissed by Scotland seamer Brad Currie early on after Brandon McMullen's 39-ball 56 had propelled the hosts to 149-9.

Image: Brandon McMullen top-scored for Scotland with 56 from 39 balls

Green preceded his half-century with three wickets in the Scotland innings, while Hardie and Sean Abbott also struck twice each.

Australia won the opening two games of the series by seven wickets and 70 runs respectively, chasing a target of 155 in just 9.4 overs in the opener as Head crunched 80 from 25 balls.

Josh Inglis then hammered Australia's fastest hundred in T20Is, from 43 balls, in the second fixture as the tourists posted 196-4 before dismissing Scotland for 126.

Image: Australia restricted Scotland to 149-9 in Edniburgh on Saturday

Australia will now play England in three T20 internationals - starting at The Utilita Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports from 6pm - before a five-match ODI series.

England will be without captain Jos Buttler for the T20s owing to a calf injury, with the 33-year-old also a doubt for the 50-over fixtures that begin at Trent Bridge on September 19.

England vs Australia schedule - all games live on Sky Sports

1st T20 (September 11) - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton (6.30pm start)

- The Ageas Bowl, Southampton (6.30pm start) 2nd T20 (September 13) - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (6.30pm start)

- Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (6.30pm start) 3rd T20 (September 15) - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (2.30pm start)

- Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (2.30pm start) 1st ODI (September 19) - Trent Bridge, Nottingham (12.30pm start)

- Trent Bridge, Nottingham (12.30pm start) 2nd ODI (September 21) - Headingley, Leeds (11am start)

- Headingley, Leeds (11am start) 3rd ODI (September 24) - Seat Unique Riverside, Durham (12.30pm start)

- Seat Unique Riverside, Durham (12.30pm start) 4th ODI (September 27) - Lord's, London (12.30pm start)

- Lord's, London (12.30pm start) 5th ODI (September 29) - The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (11am start)

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

England T20 squad: Phil Salt (Lancashire, captain), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Jordan Cox (Essex), Sam Curran (Surrey), Josh Hull (Leicestershire), Will Jacks (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Dan Mousley (Warwickshire), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Reece Topley (Surrey), John Turner (Hampshire)

England ODI squad: Jos Buttler (captain, Lancashire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Gus Atkinson (Surrey), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Jordan Cox (Essex), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Josh Hull (Leicestershire), Will Jacks (Surrey), Matthew Potts (Durham), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Reece Topley (Surrey), John Turner (Hampshire)