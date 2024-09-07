Kate Cross stars with bat and ball as England beat Ireland by four wickets in ODI series opener

Stand-in England captain Kate Cross produced career-best bowling figures before guiding her inexperienced side to a four-wicket win over Ireland in the opening ODI at Stormont.

Cross - leading the side in the absence of Heather Knight, with most of England's T20 World Cup squad also not in the squad - finished with 6-30 as Ireland collapsed from 151-3 to be bowled out for 210 in the 47th over.

After Ireland made early breakthroughs in England's reply, Cross then helped steady the innings alongside Freya Kemp, finishing unbeaten on 38 as the tourists won with more than 15 overs to spare.

Image: Kate Cross and Bess Heath put on an unbeaten 55-run stand for the seventh wicket

England handed international debuts to Paige Scholfield, Hannah Baker and Ryana MacDonald-Gay, while Mady Villiers and Hollie Armitage both featured in an ODI for the first time.

Ireland won the toss and elected to bat, but lost Una Raymond-Hoey lbw to Cross in the opening over before stand-in captain Gaby Lewis swiftly followed to leave the hosts 21-2.

Amy Hunter and Orla Prendergast led the fightback with a 50 partnership, before leg-spinner Baker picked up her first international wicket to remove Hunter for 37.

Image: Orla Prendergast finished with figures of 2-27 from her six overs

All-rounder Prendergast top scored with 76 but once she was out in the 31st over, having hit nine boundaries including a six, Ireland collapsed as MacDonald-Gay came in to take her maiden England wicket before Cross ripped through the tail, claiming four wickets in just six balls.

England's reply got off to a shaky start as Prendergast caught and bowled opener Emma Lamb (four) in the third over, then soon also accounted for Tammy Beaumont (10) to leave the tourists 32-2.

Scholfield added a swift 31 while Armitage made 44 before World Cup-bound Kemp (26) and a determined unbeaten 33 from wicketkeeper-batter Bess Heath helped Cross - who made her highest ODI score - push England on to victory.

What's next?

The series continues on Monday at the same venue, which also holds the third and final ODIs of the series on Wednesday, with both matches starting at 10.45am. There will then be two T20Is held on September 14 and 15 in Dublin. Stream cricket and more with NOW.

