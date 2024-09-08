Moeen Ali retirement: Nasser Hussain, Stuart Broad and Ricky Ponting react

Sky Sports Cricket's Nasser Hussain believes Moeen Ali is an "inspirational" cricketer on and off the field after the spin bowler announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket.

The 37-year-old's glittering decade-long international career ends with him having played 68 Tests, 138 ODIs and 92 T20Is.

Moeen, who became the first British Asian to captain England in a T20I when he led the side against Australia in 2020, has been an influential vice-captain to Jos Buttler in recent times.

Despite having featured for England at the T20 World Cup earlier this summer, Moeen was left out of the squad for the side's upcoming series against Australia which begins on Wednesday, leading him to call an end to his international career.

For Hussain, Moeen's career will be remembered not just for his long list of accolades but for how important a figure he has become during that time for his community.

"He is a hugely important and inspirational cricketer on and off the cricket field," Hussain said on Sky Sports.

"One of England's most influential multi-format cricketers. An Ashes winner, a World Cup 50-over winner, a World Cup 20-over winner.

"He himself said he has had the odd brain fade. He has played some good shots and some not so good shots.

"I think anyone who watched him play enjoyed it but also those who played with him enjoyed it.

"You can imagine his WhatsApp this morning going berserk because he was a very popular member of any side he has played in.

"He was an entertainer but also a really important figure off the field being a British Asian and a British Muslim.

"Moeen was a role model for his community. He spoke about when he was growing up, parents might want you to become a doctor or something, but he and Adil Rashid have shown that there are so many different avenues for people from that community."

Broad: One of my favourite ever teammates

For Stuart Broad, Moeen will go down as one of his "favourite" ever teammates - his strong drive to win for England dating back to when they played in Under-17s together.

Despite careers full of highlights, Broad will remember Moeen most for his contributions to the changing room as a leader.

"He is one of my favourite ever teammates," said Broad.

"I first shared a dressing room with him for an Under-17s XI against Bangladesh Under-19s and got on great there.

"He just has a wonderful nature about him. He is someone who can just make the whole changing room feel relaxed, he has got a great humour to him.

"He cared deeply about paying for England and winning games of cricket.

"For me, it is not about the stats or the numbers with Moeen Ali, it is about the contributions he had to the changing rooms and the little moments in games where he would have a huge smile on his face.

"There was a moment here (at The Oval) when he took a hat-trick to win a Test match and the joy of watching the big screen and watching him win the Test match, it was an iconic moment in my mind.

"The celebration of all his teammates around him summed up what he meant to everyone."

Ponting: He is an entertainer

Although a spin bowler, Moeen was known for also being very handy with the bat, with Sky Sports Cricket's Mark Butcher once referring to his "Rolls Royce" bat swing when he played a cover drive at Headingley.

Indeed for Australian legend Ricky Ponting, he will most remember Moeen for those thrilling moments.

"I think the one word I would have used was entertainer," said Ponting.

"I love watching him bat and the flow of the bat. Everybody talks about his bat swing and how much time he seemingly had.

"The multi-format is the other thing. He has been a dynamic T20, ODI international player as well.

"Anybody that has played 68 Test matches has had a very, very good career.

"I am sure he will be remembered long and hard all around the world."

