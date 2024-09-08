England vs Sri Lanka: Tourists closing in on famous victory after hosts' batting collapse on enthralling day three

Sri Lanka require just 125 more runs with nine wickets in hand for a first Test victory over England in a decade after the hosts suffered a batting collapse on day three of the third Test at The Oval.

Chasing 219, Sri Lanka closed on 94-1 from only 15 overs with Pathum Nissanka leading the charge with an unbeaten 53 off just 44 balls.

England had earned themselves a 62-run first-innings lead in the morning session after dismissing Sri Lanka first time around for 263. But they then collapsed to 82-7 and were indebted to Jamie Smith's counterattacking 67 to post something of a defensible score as they were bowled out for 156 in 34 overs, Lahiru Kumara (4-21) and Vishwa Fernando (3-40) leading the star Sri Lankan bowlers.

The tourists' openers Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne (8) made a speedy start to their reply, adding 39 runs for the first wicket before the latter was caught and bowled by Chris Woakes (1-32).

It was a brief respite as Kusal Mendis (30no) joined Nissanka in attack mode and Sri Lanka will be eyeing up a first Test win over England since June 2014.

England are seeking their first clean sweep summer in 20 years after they beat the West Indies 3-0 earlier this summer and currently lead Sri Lanka 2-0 after winning at Old Trafford and Lord's respectively.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Mark Butcher and Kumar Sangakkara taker a closer look at the performances of both Sri Lanka and England after the conclusion of day three of the third Test at the Oval

Smith makes up for sloppy England

A revitalised Sri Lanka attack ran riot against a sloppy England side that looked far from formidable after they lost four big wickets for only 14 runs early in their second innings.

Opener Ben Duckett (7), who made 86 on day one, batted with more recklessness than aggression clubbing Milan Rathnayake (1-43) straight to mid-on for a tame dismissal.

Skipper Ollie Pope (7) chopped on to his stumps off Kumara and furiously walked back to the dugout smacking his bat against his knee which perfectly encompassed the pressure England were feeling.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Smith was dismissed following an impressive quick-fire 50 for England during the third Test against Sri Lanka

Dan Lawrence (35) turned up the dial by dispatching Asitha Fernando (2-49) for a six and a four during his run-a-ball outing but his ultra-positive aggression cost him his wicket after he nicked behind to Dinesh Chandimal.

Joe Root (12) hit a promising cover drive to go past Kumar Sangakkara and into sixth in the all-time Test run-scorers, but fell two balls later with a toe-crusher from Vishwa that trapped him in front.

Vishwa fired in another searing in-swinger that had Harry Brook (3) walking off while Woakes (0) was removed for a duck after Kumara found his outside edge.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England seemed to be in a spot of bother as Harry Brook, like Root before him, was dismissed for LBW against Sri Lanka

Gus Atkinson (1), who missed the morning session due to a tight quad, only managed a single through the leg-side before Rathnayake’s scrambled seam delivery trapped him in front.

Smith added 52 runs off his final 19 deliveries which contained 10 fours and one six - more boundaries than the rest of England's batters combined in the second innings.

He dragged England from a precarious 82-7 to 140-8 with brilliant batting but was dismissed on the stroke of tea for Vishwa's third.

Kumara removed Stone who added 10 to England's tally before Bashir (4) was dismissed by Asitha leaving Stone (7no) stranded and the hosts all out for 156 and a lead of 218.

Hull takes three-for on debut

Hull (3-53) took the first wicket on day three with a short ball which Dhananjaya de Silva (69) top-edged out to Bashir at deep backward square leg.

Woakes (2-42) struck to remove Sri Lanka’s other set batter Kamindu Mendis (64) before Hull trapped Vishwa (0) lbw for a duck to finish with a three-wicket haul and has now claimed more wickets than he did from his County Championship summer with Leicestershire.

The 20-year-old was denied a fourth after Stone dropped Kumara at fine leg on one. To rub salt into the wound, Sri Lanka’s left-handed batter creamed the following delivery through the covers for four.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England's Olly Stone dropped a simple catch on day three of the third Test against Sri Lanka

Stone made up for his mistake in the field by picking up the wicket of Rathnayake (7) who edged behind to Smith leaving the tourists 248-9.

Sri Lanka added 15 more runs before Asitha Fernando (11) gloved Bashir behind off an attempted reverse sweep.

Collingwood: We’ve had better days

England’s assistant coach Paul Collingwood:

“It certainly hasn't been one of our better days of Test cricket this year.

“I think we've been in situations where the game has been in the balance and we found ways of overcoming that and we always try to constantly put the opposition under pressure.

“Full credit to Sri Lanka I thought they bowled really well. Their lengths were excellent and they obviously got a lot of movement on the ball.

“We'll always try to find a positive way that we can apply the pressure on an opposition and sometimes it doesn't work.

“You've got some good players out there and they find ways to put you under pressure. Today's been one of those days.”

Watch day four of the third and final Test between England and Sri Lanka, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am on Monday September 8 (first ball, 11am).

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.