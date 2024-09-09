England vs Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka's ton secures historic third-Test win and denies hosts clean sweep

Sri Lanka beat England in Tests for the first time in 10 years as an eight-wicket victory denied the hosts a clean sweep.

The tourists resumed day four on 94-1 under grey skies at The Oval, and Pathum Nissanka (127no) notched his second Test ton in an emphatic and accomplished manner to see Sri Lanka comfortably to their 219 target.

It was fitting that Nissanka hit the winning runs by cutting Shoaib Bashir (0-28) to backward point for four, victory coming after England's 156 all out in their second innings.

It is the highest successful fourth-innings run chase by any team from the subcontinent in a Test in England - and only Sri Lanka's fourth Test victory in this country.

There was a glimmer of hope when Bashir took a stunning diving catch under low light to remove Kusal Mendis (39) off Gus Atkinson (1-44) early, but it was the only breakthrough England made and with eight wickets in hand Nissanka and Angelo Mathews (32no) batted with a new-found freedom to set up the win.

England were seeking their first clean-sweep summer in 20 years after beating the West Indies 3-0 and winning the first two Tests against Sri Lanka, but the tourists won in south London for the first time since 1998.

Sri Lanka make casual England pay

England were forced to face the reality of their casualness throughout this Test.

When six of Ollie Pope's side were dismissed in single figures on day three it left the door open, and Sri Lanka, who had nothing to lose with the series already decided, strolled in and took advantage.

Kusal's removal brought Mathews to the crease, and the veteran joined Nissanka in adding an attacking 111 for their third-wicket stand - including 20 fours and two sixes.

The Sri Lanka opener punched Atkinson through point to bring up his second Test hundred, the first coming on debut in 2021, with the sparse crowd at The Oval rising to applaud his fine effort.

With his personal milestone out the way, Nissanka decided to have some fun, creaming Olly Stone (0-45) for two maximums over deep backward square.

In an attempt to eke out a wicket, Joe Root reverted to Stuart Broad's handbook by switching the bails at the striker's end in the 31st over, but it was to no avail with Mathews collecting eight off Chris Woakes (1-52).

Sri Lanka's running between the stumps was initially frenetic, threatening to add to the three run-outs they had suffered earlier in the series, but the tourists managed to adopt a more clinical approach and got the job done with few alarms.

Pope: England loss not down to complacency

England captain Ollie Pope:

"I don't think it was complacency at all. It's been a long summer, but that's nothing to do with the fact we lost this game.

"We still came to play with the same intentions, but this game, for some reason, it didn't quite come off.

"We didn't get enough runs after having a first-innings lead and I'd probably put it down to that.

"It was just one of those days where it didn't come off. We played some really good cricket throughout the series and then in a couple of weeks' time we'll be able to look back on that day three, reflect on it and make a decision then."

Nissanka seizes 'great opportunity'

Player of the match and Sri Lanka centurion Pathum Nissanka:

"It was a great opportunity to play in England and I enjoyed that innings.

"It was slightly difficult in the morning, but I had a positive mindset yesterday and went with that.

"I just wanted to play my normal game and I have done that."

What's next?

England's multi-format white-ball against Australia gets underway on Wednesday September 11, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 6.00pm ahead of the first ball at 6.30pm.

