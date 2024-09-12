Cricket Scotland investigates director over 'very serious issues'

Cricket Scotland statement: "The Board of Cricket Scotland is committed to tackling all forms of discrimination, ensuring that our sport is safe, welcoming, inclusive, and open to all. As this is now a live investigation and concerns very serious issues, no further comment will be made."

Cricket Scotland has launched a formal investigation into one of its directors over what it describes as "very serious issues".

The governing body is acting after receiving information about the director, who it has declined to name in a statement which revealed it had begun an inquiry.

"The Board of Cricket Scotland is committed to tackling all forms of discrimination, ensuring that our sport is safe, welcoming, inclusive, and open to all, and is determined to adopt a zero-tolerance approach to racism, sexism, and all forms of unacceptable behaviour," the statement read.

"As this is now a live investigation and concerns very serious issues, no further comment will be made at this time."

Running out Racism, a group that campaigns to eradicate racism in Scottish cricket, has released a statement calling on Cricket Scotland to look into historic social media posts published by one of its board members.

Cricket Scotland has undergone a major overhaul in governance after an independent report completed in 2022 found hundreds of examples of institutional racism.