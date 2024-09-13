Umar Mahmood: Teenager who appeared in Andrew Flintoff's Field of Dreams cricket documentary dies in car crash

Lancashire Police have confirmed Umar Mahmood, who appeared in Andrew Flintoff's Field of Dreams cricket documentary, has died in hospital aged 18 after a car crash in Preston earlier this week

Umar Mahmood, 18, died in hospital on Friday morning after the Audi A3 sport he was driving crashed in Chain Caul Way, Preston, on Tuesday evening, Lancashire Police said.

A 16-year-old passenger died as a result of his injuries on Thursday. A second passenger, 17, is in a stable condition in hospital, the force added.

Mr Mahmood appeared in the first series of the BBC programme fronted by Flintoff, aged 46.

His former school, Penwortham Priory Academy, confirmed his death with a statement.

"Umar was a bright, studious and well-loved member of our school community," it said.

"He had a passion for geography as well as his cricket, playing for Priory's school team and appearing in the BBC One documentary Freddie Flintoff's Field Of Dreams.

"It was a privilege for us here at Priory to know Umar. He was a young man who was always considerate to those around him and who showed ambition and kindness in all that he did."

The 16-year-old passenger who died, Adam Bodi, was also a former student at the school.

A statement on behalf of the principal paid tribute to him.

In it, he was described as "an amazing pupil, of whom we have nothing but fantastic memories".

"He was popular, bright, confident and had a fantastic sense of humour alongside being a first-class footballer, who had been part of our football team here at Priory for five years," the statement added.

A 17-year-old boy who was sat in the back of the vehicle is in a stable condition in hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses and any dashcam footage from the scene of the incident, which happened at 10.55pm on Tuesday.

Sergeant Paul McCurrie, of Lancashire Police's road policing unit, said: "This was a collision with tragic circumstances. Two young people have died, and I wish to extend my sympathy to their families, loved ones and friends.

"We are investigating how the collision happened, and we continue to ask for anyone who witnessed it to contact us."