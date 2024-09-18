Essex fined £100,000 for systemic racism over nine-year period

Essex have been fined £100,000 - £50,000 of which is suspended for two years - following allegations of systemic and longstanding racism and discrimination within the club.

Essex have admitted a charge in breach of Directive 3.3, which is "in relation to the systemic use of racist and/or discriminatory language and/or conduct during the period between 2001 and 2010." Essex have also been cautioned and reprimanded as part of the sanctions.

The panel said it was unable to apply sporting sanctions such as points deductions.

The Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) sanctions decisions have been made by an independent panel consisting of Nigel Popplewell (Chair of the Disciplinary Panel), Professor Seema Patel and Mark Milliken-Smith KC.

Essex have until October 2 to appeal.

Dave Lewis, Interim Director of the Cricket Regulator, said: "The racism experienced at Essex County Cricket Club over a period of many years was abhorrent, and the evidence of those subjected to abuse was deeply disturbing. They have shown real bravery in speaking out, and I hope that this prosecution will help ensure that no one suffers again as they did, and that racism of this kind is never normalised.

"The sanctions announced against the club today by a panel of the independent Cricket Discipline Commission come at the end of a long and complex investigation by the Cricket Regulator and follow the club's own investigation which resulted in it sanctioning several individuals. The CDC panel took into account the fact that Essex had pleaded guilty to the charge and has already taken significant action to address these issues and become a more inclusive club.

ECB Chief Executive Officer Richard Gould said: "Racism has no place in our sport. I'm appalled by what those who experienced racism at Essex have been through, and the way this behaviour could become normalised. It is vital that as a sport we listen and learn from their experiences, and ensure that no one suffers like that again.

"I welcome the action Essex has taken in recent years to address these issues and become a more inclusive club, and the commitment it has shown to make further progress.

"Over the past year, the whole game has responded positively to the action plan we set out in response to the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket, and we will shortly update on the progress which has been made. We recognise there is still significant work to be done, and are determined to tackle discrimination wherever it exists and break down barriers to ensure that cricket becomes the most inclusive team sport in England and Wales."

Essex County Cricket Club Chair, Anu Mohindru KC, said: "Essex County Cricket Club welcomes the publishing of the independent report and it is an important step in trying to rectify the past mistakes, but most importantly creating a brighter future for everyone associated with our club.

"It is evident from Ms Newton's findings that there have been some fundamental errors in the past, which don't reflect the Essex of today. Significant progress has been made across the club to build a workplace that values and respects every individual, regardless of their background, identity, and beliefs.

"This extends to the fantastic community work being carried out across the region and we understand our responsibility to our local communities as the county club who represents them.

"I have personally met with the victims to apologise on behalf of the club and explain the work carried out by the Board in producing the report. Following recommendations from the independent committee, the 12 Club is now dealing with the process concerning any individuals where sanctions may be imposed. The club will handle these promptly but with fairness to the individuals involved."

In July last year, Yorkshire were fined £400,000 - £300,000 suspended for two years - and docked 48 Championship points and four in the T20 Blast over their handling of allegations of discrimination by former player Azeem Rafiq, and a failure to address the systemic use of racist and discriminatory language over a prolonged period between 2004 and 2021.