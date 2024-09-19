County Championship: Surrey beat Durham to move closer to title as Kent relegated after loss to Nottinghamshire

Surrey are closing in on a third successive Vitality County Championship title after cruising to a 10-wicket win over Durham with a day to spare at the Kia Oval.

Durham, who began the third day trailing by 152, never recovered after losing two wickets in the first over to Dan Worrall.

Worrall and Sam Curran, in only his second Championship appearance of the season, each took four wickets as Durham were dismissed for 177 in their second innings with only Emilio Gay (48) offering prolonged resistance.

That left Surrey needing just 25 to complete their eighth win of the campaign and skipper Rory Burns and Dom Sibley knocked off the target in five overs. It was their sixth victory at the Kia Oval this season with only Somerset, who drew in April, denying them a clean sweep on home turf.

Image: Rory Burns (left) and Ryan Patel celebrate Surrey completing their convincing victory

Surrey move closer to County Championship title

The tempo was set in the first over when Worrall made a double breakthrough. Dan Hogg lost his leg stump and Ben McKinney was beaten by a fine delivery, while Durham had lost three wickets in the first half hour when Jordan Clark bowled Alex Lees.

David Bedingham only got half-forward to Curran's sixth ball and was lbw and Ollie Robinson was also beaten by late inswing, losing his off stump to leave Durham's innings in disarray at 74-6.

YouTube YouTube , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable YouTube cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to YouTube cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow YouTube cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Gay, making his Durham debut ahead of his permanent move from Northamptonshire this winter, shaped up well and added 46 with Bas De Leede either side of lunch to give Durham hope. Worrall returned at the pavilion end to remove Gay before another Curran inswinger accounted for De Leede.

Tom Lawes produced a fine delivery to force James Minto to edge to keeper Ben Foakes, with Curran finished things off with another booming delivery that was way too good for Chemar Holder ahead of Surrey easing to their tiny target.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Surrey picked up 23 points which took them onto 221, 31 clear of Somerset with their match at Old Trafford still in the balance. Surrey face Essex at Chelmsford in the final round, with Somerset hosting Hampshire.

Elsewhere, Kent had their relegation to Division Two confirmed after they were beaten by 10 wickets at home to Nottinghamshire. The hosts were bowled out for 230 in their second innings to leave Nottinghamshire requiring just 23 for victory, which they managed inside 21 deliveries.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Sussex clinched promotion from Division Two of the Vitality County Championship with a game to spare after quickly wrapping up an innings victory over Gloucestershire at Bristol.

Gloucestershire were skittled for 195 as Sussex needed less than a session of the third day to finish off their hosts. Left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat claimed 3-39 and match figures of 7-71, while Henry Crocombe took 4-22 as Sussex sealed victory by an innings and seven runs.

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.