Eoin Morgan: Harry Brook has had baptism of fire as stand-in England white-ball captain against Australia

Sky Sports Cricket's Eoin Morgan believes Harry Brook has had "a baptism of fire" as stand-in England white-ball captain after two heavy defeats to Australia in the five-match ODI series.

The first loss came at Trent Bridge as England's bowlers were unable to displace a heroic stand between Travis Head (154no) and Marnus Labuschagne (77no).

Then Brook's batters, including himself as he was dismissed for four, collapsed at Headingley, five wickets falling for just 65 runs while chasing a modest 270 set by Australia.

The England skipper was defiant in his post-match comments as he said patience is required as his inexperienced side find their feet while still trying to play positively, doubling down on the message that attacking cricket is their goal as England move towards the future and into a new era under incoming white-ball head coach Brendon McCullum.

For Morgan, while the England youngsters need to take lessons, they also need to "stamp their authority" before older heads return to the fore in the new year.

"I think the positives from Trent Bridge would have been the batting department," Morgan said after Saturday's defeat.

England's top order fall of wickets in the second ODI Phil Salt, 1-26 Will Jacks, 2-28 Harry Brook, 3-46 Ben Duckett, 4-65 Liam Livingstone, 5-65

"Both Ben Duckett and Will Jacks, the partnership they formed in getting them up to a good platform, and a forward-facing commanding score against a strong Australia side.

"Today it is probably with the ball. They weren't as consistent as Australia would have been if they bowled first but that is just experience, consistency, skill that is produced by two different sides going through two different cycles.

"It is a baptism of fire for Brook at the moment. It is pretty large defeats against a very, very good side.

"We talk about the impact of the experience, quality that Australia bolstered their attack with today and that was evident in the run chase.

"Chasing 270 on the really flat wicket here should be reasonably easy.

"The run-rate was never a concern but continuously losing wickets and not really finding the mantra Brook has talked about.

"He talked about being more positive, more aggressive, possibly doubling down on how they want to play moving forward is important.

"If you look at the timeline of how they look at players, an ODI side will have a new look for say an India tour or Champions Trophy.

"There will be a Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Joe Root.

"So, for these younger, inexperienced players you want to really stamp your authority on this series and in the up-and-coming West Indies series because there may not be chances in the new year and into the Champions Trophy."

Sangakkara: England need to not sacrifice being smart

Kumar Sangakkara also believes it is important England's younger cohort are allowed to play with a freedom of expression that displays their talent, but thinks England need to find a way to define their style that allows them to play positive cricket without sacrificing smart cricket.

"I understand the messaging and the bullishness around it," Sangakkara said.

"England are transitioning but the real question is to define what they are transitioning to.

"I would like some more definition with how they go out and play and what they talk about in the dressing room.

"Because you have a bit of experience in this side already but a lot of youngsters.

"Yes, it is important that the youngsters play with freedom and with expression without fear so they show their talent and build their experience as they go along into that 2027 World Cup.

"You have a lot of returning players, those players coming in from the Test side, that is where the hard yards come from, how you shepherd those players along with understanding what you do in certain situations.

"He has doubled down on it but don't sacrifice being smart, being adaptable, and understanding what the side needs in a tough situation to win the game."

