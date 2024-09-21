Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy: Sunrisers are final champions after beating South East Stars on DLS method

The Sunrisers claimed Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final success by beating South East Stars by 27 runs on the DLS method as rain ended the match after five years of women's regional cricket.

The eight teams involved in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy over recent seasons will be replaced by eight counties next season to compete in the Vitality Blast and Metro Bank One Day Cup.

As such, the 50-over Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy will no longer exist from next season after five years, leaving the Sunrisers to celebrate being eternal champions of the tournament, and that having struggled for trophy success before now.

Indeed, the Sunrisers won more games in the competition this year than in the previous four seasons combined, finishing with the trophy lift.

Saturday's final at Grace Road in Leicester saw Cordelia Griffith hit a half-century as the Sunrisers reached 121-3 before the rain arrived.

The Stars were bowled out for 212 in 46.2 overs, with Alice Davidson-Richards hitting 93, while Sunrisers bowler Kate Coppack took 4-27.

Image: Cordelia Griffith hit a half-century as Sunrisers reached 121-3 before rain

Western Storm captain Sophie Luff

"They will absolutely take it. If I was in that Sunrisers camp and I was watching the rain come down knowing we were ahead on DLS, I'd be thinking 'happy days' and put our feet up and watch it rain for a while.

"Yes not the fairytale ending of getting the euphoric running on the pitch but they won nonetheless.

"They thoroughly deserve it. They were the better team on the day. Kate Coppack led the attack brilliantly and then the batters did their job as well."