England's Brydon Carse ready to summon 'Ashes spirit' ahead of crucial third ODI vs Australia

Heading for the third ODI against Australia in Durham, Brydon Carse and England are ready to fight back and summon the "Ashes spirit" as they target a win that would keep the five-match series alive.

England suffered a heavy seven-wicket defeat at Trent Bridge followed by a 68-run reverse at Headingley, Australia's experience outgunning an inexperienced England side who are finding their feet when it comes to their style of play in ODI cricket.

Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc all stepped up when Australia needed them most, fighting back to claim victory even when only protecting a modest 270 on the board in Leeds.

With the series on the line in Durham as a victory for Australia would give them an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match contest, England need to adapt quickly and get a crucial win on the board.

While Carse admits England have potentially not adapted as well to situations as they could have, stand-in skipper Harry Brook and the group have been talking about summoning the spirit of the Ashes in order to turn the series around.

"Definitely [we have been talking about it]. Look, I think we've got a couple of days off now between the next game, where we travel up to Durham, and there's still a lot of cricket left in the series, and there's a group of players in there that are desperate to turn around the performance and put in a good one up at Durham," Carse said.

"Look, I think there's no hiding the fact that a lot of the players in that group don't play a lot of 50-over cricket, and that's just the structure around English cricket now, at the moment with The Hundred, but I think there's players in that group there that have had very good T20 careers up to date.

"There's young players that it's just about adapting to the certain situations quicker. I think that's probably what we haven't done, maybe in these first two games, is adapting to situations.

"But there's three games now to really try and turn that around quickly."

For Carse, his return to the England set-up has been nothing but positive, with communication open and honest about how his international career can develop in both the white and red-ball games.

"Yeah, it's been brilliant. The last three weeks have been very pleasing for me to be back playing," Carse said.

"Couple of weeks ago, I was back playing with Durham and have now joined up with the England set-up, and all I've had from everyone is full backing and full support and just looking forward to playing as much cricket in an England shirt going forward.

"England have been incredibly supportive over the last period of time, and there's been very good communication. So I've been very clear with what lies ahead with me.

"Everyone, coaches involved, a lot of them have worked in franchise situations. Rob Key has been really communicative with me. Everyone has been really supportive.

"I was picked in the T20 squad, as well as this white-ball squad, and then very excited to be going to Pakistan.

"That's a group of players that I have wanted to be involved with for a number of years now, with a few setbacks here and there. So to be involved in that set-up going forward is really exciting for me."

England vs Australia schedule - all games live on Sky Sports

1st ODI (September 19) - Trent Bridge, Nottingham - Australia won by seven wickets

- Trent Bridge, Nottingham - 2nd ODI (September 21) - Headingley, Leeds - Australia won by 68 runs

- Headingley, Leeds - 3rd ODI (September 24) - Seat Unique Riverside, Durham (12.30pm start)

- Seat Unique Riverside, Durham (12.30pm start) 4th ODI (September 27) - Lord's, London (12.30pm start)

- Lord's, London (12.30pm start) 5th ODI (September 29) - The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (11am start)

