India vs Bangladesh, first Test: Ravichandran Ashwin leads hosts to 280-run victory in series opener

Ravichandran Ashwin was named player of the match after taking six wickets in Bangladesh's second innings, having scored a century for India earlier in their 280-run victory; India go 1-0 up in the two-Test series
Sunday 22 September 2024 09:14, UK
Ravichandran Ashwin took his 37th five-wicket haul as India beat Bangladesh by 280 runs and with five sessions to spare in the first Test.
Ashwin took 6-88 and Ravindra Jadeja picked up 3-58 as the spin duo consigned Bangladesh to a heavy defeat in Chennai, bowling out the visitors for 234 as they chased an improbable 515 for victory.
India took the six wickets required inside the opening opening session of day four, giving them a 1-0 lead heading into the final match of the two-Test series on Friday in Kanpur.
Ashwin, who also scored his sixth Test hundred in the first innings and was named player of the match in his hometown Test, said: "The first innings was an opportunity to dig deep and Jadeja helped get through the tough phases of that innings.
"It was a special knock and didn't sink in until day two. I am glad I ended up with a few wickets today as well."
Resuming overnight on 158-4, Bangladesh put up strong resistance in the first hour of play. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and veteran all-rounder Shakib al Hasan put on 36 runs as India went wicketless in the first hour.
Shakib survived a stumping chance off Jadeja, as Rishabh Pant couldn't grasp the ball cleanly, but otherwise the Bangladesh pair applied themselves to deny India early inroads into the lower order.
Four balls after the drinks' break, Ashwin had Shakib (25) caught at short leg to provide the breakthrough. Jadeja then had Litton Das caught at slip for one, and Ashwin completed his five-for with Mehidy Hasan Miraz holing out to long on for eight.
Shanto went for a big swipe off Jadeja as he ran out of patience, falling for 82 runs. He faced 127 balls, and hit eight fours as well as three sixes to top score for the tourists.
Ashwin got his sixth as Taskin Ahmed (five) quickly followed his captain, while Jadeja rounded off the lopsided victory in the 63rd over, bowling Hasan Mahmud (seven). Bangladesh lost its last six wickets for 40 runs across 45 deliveries, crashing to a big defeat 10 minutes short of lunch.
