Metro Bank One Day Cup final: Somerset v Glamorgan heads to reserve day due to rain at Trent Bridge

The Metro Bank One Day Cup final between Somerset and Glamorgan will head into a reserve day after rain saw play washed out on Sunday at Trent Bridge.

Umpires David Millns and Rob White had hoped conditions would relent enough to allow the teams to bowl 20 overs each - the minimum to constitute a final under the competition rules - which would have avoided the contest spilling into a reserve day.

Although there were breaks in the rain, none lasted long enough to allow groundstaff any hope of completing their mopping-up process ahead of the latest time permitted for a start.

Image: Covers remained on large areas of the outfield due to rain

The final is now scheduled to take place on Monday, starting at 11am, although further rain is forecast and is likely to cause further disruption. If there is no result after the reserve day, the trophy is shared.

Although the County Championship has been shared three times, it would be the first time in English cricket history that there has been no outright winner of a one-day competition.

Somerset are trying to bring silverware back to Taunton just days after missing out on winning their maiden Vitality County Championship title, as defeat to Lancashire allowed Surrey to retain the trophy with a game to spare.

Glamorgan are also looking to end a disappointing season on a high, having failed to reach the knockout stages in the Vitality Blast and also struggling in Division Two of the County Championship.

To reach this final, Somerset - One Day Cup champions in 2019 - finished top of Group A before edging out holders Leicestershire in a high-scoring semi-final at Taunton, where Lewis Goldsworthy made a brilliant 115 not out.

The 2021 winners Glamorgan were Group B victors then ended Warwickshire's hopes of reaching the final with a 39-run win at Cardiff, where leading wicket-taker Dan Douthwaite's four sixes in a 35-ball 55 proved key.

