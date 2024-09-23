One Day Cup: Glamorgan beat Somerset by 15 runs in rain-shortened final at Trent Bridge

Glamorgan beat Somerset by 15 runs to be crowned One Day Cup champions in a rain-shortened final at Trent Bridge.

With a total washout on Sunday, the teams returned to Nottingham for a 20-over match and the Welsh side had 186-7 to defend after losing the toss following Sam Northeast's unbeaten 63.

Somerset, in the last leg of their treble bid, were way behind the rate at 89-4 in the 13th over and not even late heroics from Archie Vaughan and skipper Sean Dickson could prevent Glamorgan from lifting the trophy for the second time in four years.

Vaughan made 32 not out off 18 balls and Dickson contributed 44 off 20, the pair adding 66 in just five overs, but having lost in the Vitality Blast final and been knocked out of the race for the Vitality County Championship, Somerset were left empty handed again.

Northeast anchored the Glamorgan innings, backed up by Billy Root's 39 off 28 balls, both hitting two sixes in a crucial fifth-wicket stand of 78, while Timm van der Gugten backed them up with 26 off just nine deliveries to bookend opener Will Smale's 28 from 14.

Image: Sam Northeast was the hero with the bat as his score guided his team to victory

Dickson produced a fine cameo after Andy Umeed's 45 from 36 for Somerset, but after off-spinner Ben Kellaway and seamer Andy Gorvin had taken two wickets each, Jamie McIlroy and Dan Douthwaite held their nerve with two fine overs at the death to finish the job.

It is Glamorgan's first victory in the One Day Cup since 2021, while Somerset were after their first win since 2019.

