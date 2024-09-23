Heather Knight: England captain reprimanded and handed £1,000 suspended fine over non-recent social media photo

The Independent Cricket Discipline Commission has handed England captain Heather Knight a suspended £1,000 fine and reprimand over a social media photo from 2012; Knight has apologised for the photo

England captain Heather Knight has been issued a suspended £1,000 fine and reprimand over a non-recent photo from social media by the Independent Cricket Discipline Commission.

The photo was found to be in breach of ECB directive 3.3, which states: "No such person may conduct himself in a manner or do any act or omission which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the game of cricket or any cricketer or group of cricketers into disrepute."

The findings also stated "there was no racist or discriminatory intent" on Knight's part.

The photo refers to fancy dress she wore at a 2012 'sports stars' themed party that was deemed to be offensive.

In a statement, Knight said: "I'm truly sorry for the mistake I made in 2012. It was wrong and I have long regretted it.

"Back then, I simply was not as educated as to the implications and consequences of my actions as I have become since. There was no ill-intent meant.

"Whilst I can't change the past, I am passionate and committed to using my platform to promote inclusivity across the game ensuring underrepresented groups are afforded the same opportunities and fulfilment within the game as I have."

Richard Gould, the ECB chief executive, added: "Heather recognises this was a serious error of judgment which took place more than 10 years ago and has rightly apologised.

"As a public figure and leader, Heather has worked tirelessly to foster a more inclusive and equitable future for cricket. She has championed initiatives to promote diversity and strongly advocated for marginalised communities. She has shown herself to be a positive role model.

"While we cannot change the past, we can certainly learn from it. This incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing work to combat racism and discrimination. We remain committed to fostering a culture of respect, inclusivity and belonging for all."